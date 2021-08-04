The Hundred: David Willey’s Battle Fires Northern Superchargers And Wins The Sorry London Spirit

The Hundred, Lord’s Northern Superchargers 155-3 (100 balls): Willey 81* (40), Brook 28 (24); Crane 1-19, Nabi 1-19 London Spirit 92-9 (100 balls): Morgan 27 (22); Raine 3-20, Willey 2-9 Superchargers win by 63 runs Score card . Table .

David Willey’s extraordinary at bat gave Northern Superchargers a smashing 63-point victory over London Spirit in the Men’s Hundred.

Willey hit 81 not out of 45 balls – the highest score of the men’s tournament to date – in a stunning display of six-hitting, including a huge hit that flew out of Lord’s.

He propelled his side to 155-3 and then took two wickets in the first 10 balls of Spirit’s response in a remarkable individual display.

Harry Brook, who also hit a huge six in the top tier of the famous Lord’s Pavilion, made a spectacular flying catch to fire Adam Rossington – Willey’s first victim.

Spirit then crumbled to finish 92-9 on a sad night for the team captained by English skipper Eoin Morgan.

It means Spirit will remain without a win in the tournament with four defeats and a washout in five matches.

Superchargers jump from seventh to third in the rankings.

‘Up there with the greatest this ground has ever seen’ – Willey’s Lord’s assault

In all, English all-rounder Willey hit six sixes, causing the crowd to gasp as the ball flew off the bat.

Most spectacular was his massive pull-shot over 19-year-old fast bowler Blake Cullen, who cleared the Mound Stand on the most famous cricket ground.

“There’s a lot of history at Lord’s but this has to be up there with one of the biggest sixes this ground has ever seen,” said former England batter Lydia Greenway. “That’s unbelievable.”

Here’s how Willey, who had scored just six runs in three previous innings in the tournament, hit each of his sixes:

Ball 37: Not in total control, Willey pulls a Cullen bouncer from in front of his helmet and the ball goes into the front row of the stands.

Ball 53: This one is at the top! Willey cracks a slog sweep off spinner Mohammad Nabi.

Ball 72: Willey’s biggest six. “Wow what a hit!” exclaims BBC commentator Henry Moeran as Willey pulls Cullen out of the ground.

Ball 91: Willey doesn’t time the ball completely, but with his power a full ball, bowled again by Cullen, sees a long time away.

Ball 98: Another clean, powerful hit when a full throw from Mohammad Amir is sent 82m over the leg side.

Ball 99: Even bigger! Another full toss from Amir. Same result. Willey again focuses on the leg side and causes Amir more misery.

What’s wrong with Morgan’s mind?

In terms of runs, this was the biggest margin of victory in The Hundred to date. Morgan scored the highest score with 27, but his side, albeit chasing a big total, crumbled.

Spirit, coached by Shane Warne, is at the bottom of the table – the only men’s side without a win.

Warne, who is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, described their defeats to Southern Brave and Trent Rockets in their previous two games – games where they were strong favorites in certain respects – as “embarrassing”, adding “we just gifted two wins away”.

He won’t be happier after this sad defeat.

They are hurt by the loss of their two main batters, Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence, during the England Test shift and no other players are stepping up to replace them.

Morgan struggles for form and other big names don’t perform.

Former Pakistani pacesetter Amir’s 20 balls against Superchargers cost 40 runs and in total he has received 132 against 77 balls with just three wickets.

Another of their other foreign players, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan, has a nine average with the bat from four innings.

“Every game we’ve played tonight has been pushed to the limit, so we’ve had our chances,” Morgan said.

“We may have given results to parties, instead of letting them earn them.”