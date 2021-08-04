ASUN announces tennis slate for women





FORT MYERS, Fla. ASUN officially announced the women’s tennis competition schedule for 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. FGCU will host five games and hit the road four times. The Eagles’ non-conference portion of the Spring ’22 program will be revealed at a later date. “The team is looking forward to next year’s conference season,” said head coach Courtney Vernon . “We have a few new teams in the conference and it should be another very competitive year.” Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas will join ASUN in the fall of 2021. FGCU opens conference action with two games in three days, first hosting Bellarmine (March 18) before fighting Liberty (March 20). From here, the Eagles headed out to face Stetson (March 25), followed by the defending ASUN champion North Florida (March 27). After a week-long hiatus, the Greens and Blues return home to face Kennesaw State (April 3), the start of a three-game home stand. Lipscomb (April 8) is next on the roll as the Eagles wrap things up at home against Jacksonville State (April 10). FGCU closes the league on the road to Central Arkansas (April 14), followed by North Alabama (April 16). The ASUN tournament kicks off on Thursday, April 22 and ends on Saturday, April 24 with a six-team single-elimination format. ASUN Spring Schedule 2022 (home games in bold, TBA times)

Friday March 18 Bellarmine

Sunday March 20 Freedom

Friday March 25 @ Stetson

Saturday March 27 @ North Florida

Sunday April 3 Kennesaw State

Friday April 8 Lipscomb

Sunday April 10 Jacksonville State

Thursday April 14 @ Central Arkansas

Saturday April 16 @ Northern Alabama HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (season 9)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has mentored her student athletes to earn 63 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic honors, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 85-64 (.570) and 36-10 conference records (.782). EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as department needs facilities expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and employees. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the FGCU Athletics charities. For more information, including how you can contribute, visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 85 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 13+ seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had 42 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 21, 2020-21), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 23 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Fall 2020 each reached a new milestone as all 15 programs achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

