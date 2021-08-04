Hockey Canada Foundation restarts fund to help children get back to sports





The Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund returns for a second season, focused on helping young Canadians return to ice hockey through funding of CAD1 million (573,000/$797,000/672,000). This will help players and their families return to the sport despite the COVID-19 pandemic by covering registration costs. Olympic gold medalists Jarome Iginla and Marie-Philip Poulin, and Turin 2006 Paralympic champion Greg Westlake, are among the supporters of the fund, which will surpass last season’s assist total of 1,032 in the 2021-2022 season. “The amazing response to the launch of the Assist Fund in 2020 showed that families really need financial support to get their kids back into hockey,” said Tom Renney, CEO of Hockey Canada. “It also showed the desire of sponsors, hockey fans and members of the Canadian sports community to be part of the solution. “We know the need will be even greater this year, and with the lifting of restrictions across the country, the continued support we receive from our many partners and the funding we have available, we can help even more young people to get back into the game.” The fund was established last year in response to the pandemic and is supported by Hockey Canada and Hockey Canada Foundation partners, BFL CANADA, BHE Canada, Chevrolet and Scotiabank, who have helped raise awareness and sent donations. “The growing support for the Assist Fund from respected brands and experienced organizations is critical to helping more Canadian children hit the ice this year,” said Donna Iampieri, executive director of the Hockey Canada Foundation. “Our foundation is committed to helping remove barriers to entry to the game of hockey for Canadians, and through our partners and the many Canadians who donate to us, we help thousands of children every year. “We intend to make the 2021-22 hockey season our biggest success yet.” Canadians who meet the financial criteria and need assistance can reclaim up to CAD500 (287/$399/336) in registration fees per player. They can register until December 3. One hundred percent of the donations go to the fund, with the Hockey Canada Foundation covering all administrative costs.

