Felix Auger-Aliassime Dodge Andreas Seppi Challenge in Washington | ATP tour





Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime held his own against a tough opening test on Tuesday against Andeas Seppi, rallying from a set-down to kick off his Citi Open campaign with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win. The 19-year-old Canadian was tested for nearly two hours by Seppi, the player who stunned him in the opening round at Roland Garros earlier this season. Auger-Aliassime earned its revenge with 25 winners, including nine aces, and five service breaks from 12 chances. “To dig deep and find a way to, I think, win ugly in a way and come back from a really bad set of tennis in the first, to come back and win it – yeah, it’s good that I can also win matches that way,” said Auger-Aliassime. “Not just playing my best tennis and winning in straight sets.” You May Also Like: Felix Draws From Washington’s ‘Champion Mentality’ Auger-Aliassime, who arrived in Washington, DC at a new career-high World No. 15 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, improved to 24-15 in the season with the win. Auger-Aliassime, coached by Frederic Fontang and Toni Nadal, will be looking for its third touring final of the season after reaching the championship game in Stuttgart and Melbourne. It took him a few games to gain a foothold in Washington, DC against Seppi. By the time the 19-year-old found his best tennis, Auger-Aliassime was already a double break behind and 5-1 in the opening set against the Italian veteran. Auger-Aliassime leveled up after saving two set points in the opening set and starting the second with a 3-0 lead. The Canadian improved his first service points won from 65 percent (11/17) in the first set to 85 percent in the second set and 89 percent in the third set. That kept the Italian going and Auger-Aliassime made frequent casual errors as he continued to apply pressure in the later stages of the match. He is waiting for an American in the third round, with 16th seeded Frances Tiafoe and #NextGenATP Jenson Brooksby set to take to the field later tonight. Also in action, American Mackenzie McDonald upset defending champion Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in their first meeting at Tour level. McDonald saved all five breakpoints he faced en route to a 6-4, 6-4 win – his first main draw since Roland Garros earlier this season. McDonald stayed solid to get through Kyrgios’ big blow, winning 81 percent (29/36) of first serve points to take over the game. The Aussie, who wore heavy tape on his left leg, struggled to make it through the field as he was broken once in each set. The 26-year-old American then takes on the 13th seed Benoit Paire, who reached the second round with a bye.

