Carla MacLeod becomes bank boss for U of C Dinos women’s hockey team

Article content Danielle Goyette left some pretty big shoes when she took her hockey game to the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

Article content But Carla MacLeod, who was hired on Tuesday to fill the head coach role that Goyette left at the University of Calgary Dinos, has some pretty big feet in the puck world herself. MacLeod will join the Dinos hockey team next Monday as the new bank boss, said U of C athletic director Ben Matchett. Were excited to welcome Carla on board to advance the Dinos women’s hockey program, Matchett said. As a player, coach and leader, Carla has won at every level, and her track record of academic success and community involvement speaks for itself. She will be a huge asset to the women’s hockey program, the athletics department and the university. MacLeod joins the Dinos of Edge School, a private gym for grades 4-12 just west of Calgary, where she has been leading the under-18 female prep team since 2014. A two-time Olympian and seven-year veteran of the Canadian women’s national team, MacLeods teams have excelled both academically and athletically during her time as the responsible for the Edge program. Student athletes have recorded a team academic average of 89%. 98% have completed post-secondary education and 88% continued their hockey career. In 2019-20, the MacLeods Edge team captured its first female U18 Prep Division championship in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

Article content I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to partner with the University of Calgary and Dinos Athletics to further grow the women’s hockey program, MacLeod said. My experience at Edge School has been incredible and I look forward to this next challenge to help the Dinos achieve success on the ice, in the classroom and within our community. Born in Calgary, MacLeod patrolled the Blue Line for four seasons with the University of Wisconsin Badgers, captaining the women’s hockey program to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2005. During her final season with the Badgers, MacLeod , a two-time all-American, was named USCHO Defensive Player of the Year and a Big Ten Medal of Honor winner. In 2020, she was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.

Article content MacLeods’ international playing career was highlighted by a pair of Olympic gold medals with the Canadian women’s hockey team in Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010, where she scored nine great points in 10 games over those Games. She also competed in four IIHF Womens World Championships, winning gold in 2007 and MVP honors in 2009 as well as five 4 Nations Cups, when she earned a further three gold medals. After retiring from the Canadian national team in 2010, MacLeod began her career behind the bench as an assistant coach with the Mount Royal University Cougars. During her time at Mount Royal, the Cougars won the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Championship in 2012 and transferred from the ACAC to Canada West.

Article content MacLeod has held various positions for Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Womens Program since 2011. From 2012-14, she supported the Japanese Ice Hockey Federation when it won the 2013 IIHF Womens World Championship Division I, Group A and qualified for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. MacLeod has also held numerous positions at Hockey Alberta, most recently leading the Women’s Team Alberta Under-18s team to a gold medal at the 2019 Canadian Winter Games in Red Deer. MacLeod holds a Bachelor of Science degree in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin in 2006 and is an NCCP High Performance 1 Certified Coach. She will officially take over on August 9, when she will become the sixth coach in the program’s history. The Joan Snyder Women’s Hockey Excellence Program has supported the Dinos women’s hockey team since 2011 by enhancing coaching excellence, elite competition and sports services and providing scholarships to student athletes. The team will return to the league this fall, opening their season on October 15 in Winnipeg, followed by their first home game on October 22 at the Father David Bauer Arena.

