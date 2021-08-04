Taiwan’s run in men’s team table tennis ends in quarter-finals





Tokyo, Aug. 3 (CNA) History repeated itself on Tuesday when Taiwanese table tennis player Chuang Chih-yuan () lost another all-important match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the series of the Taiwanese men’s team in Tokyo in the quarter-final stage 3 2 in the best-of-five match meeting. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost a six-game heartthrob in the men’s bronze medal match in singles to Ovtcharov in the final match. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old was beaten again by the German, losing in three consecutive games 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another heartbreaking loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised the opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and probably last Olympic appearance in Tokyo went well, but there is always room for improvement. The only bright spot for Team Taiwan is 19-year old sensation Lin Yun-ju (), who won two games in singles on Tuesday, including Ovtcharov 3-2, who avenged last Friday’s loss of the men’s singles against the German. . Team coach Chiang Peng-lung ( ) praised Lin for another outstanding performance in his first Olympic appearance and said the team tried its best. On Tuesday, Chuang and Chen Chien-an () started in doubles for Taiwan with an 11-0, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 loss to Patrick Ranziska and Timo Boll from Germany. Lin then took two matches in singles against Ovtcharov and Ranziska, while Chen lost one to Boll before Chuang lost the final match to his old rival. Tuesday’s loss also marked the end of Taiwan’s table tennis participation in the Tokyo Olympics, with one bronze medal, won in mixed doubles by Lin and Cheng I-ching (). The Taiwanese men’s and women’s teams finished fifth in Tokyo, the best ever performance for both teams at the Olympics, beating the 2016 round of 16 finishes in Rio. (By Hsieh Ching-wen and Joseph Yeh) End Item/AW

