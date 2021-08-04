Long-awaited NCAA review of gender equality recommends combined Final Four for men’s and women’s basketball at the same site

The NCAA has failed to uphold its commitment to gender equality by prioritizing its men’s cash cow Division I basketball tournament “above all else,” according to a scathing review released Tuesday that assesses how the association is holding its championship events. performs.

A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate stock issues has released a 113-page report with a series of recommendations, including keeping the Final Fours for men and women in the same location and offering financial incentives to schools to support their basketball programs. improve for women.

But it tore the NCAA off because it fell into an entrenched approach to the women’s game, stunted its growth and led to an embarrassing lack of equality with the men.

“With regard to women’s basketball, the NCAA has failed to deliver on its stated commitment to ‘diversity, inclusion and gender equality among its student athletes, coaches and administrators,'” the report said.

The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was highly anticipated. The company was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, a situation that exploded on social media amid complaints from players and prompted apologies from the NCAA. executives, including President Mark Emmert.

In a statement, the NCAA’s board of directors said it is “wholly committed to an equitable experience among its championships” and called on Emmert to take urgent action. Coaches around the game cheered the review.

“I really hope this report motivates a big change!!!” That says Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer of national champion Stanford in a text message to AP.

The report noted that the differences were not limited to this year’s tournaments and that the basic financial agreement for the NCAA and its member schools is partly to blame: Kaplan said the NCAA’s structure and systems “are designed to reflect the value of and to maximize support for the Division I Men’s.” Basketball Championship as the primary source of funding for the NCAA and its membership.”

The NCAA’s revenues surpassed $1 billion in the year before the pandemic, and nearly $900 million of that was tied to the media rights deal with CBS and Turner for the men’s tournament.

The women’s tournament, meanwhile, is part of a package that includes more than two dozen other NCAA championship titles that ESPN owns and pays approximately $34 million a year for 2023-24. But according to an assessment conducted for Kaplan by a team of sports media and marketing experts, the women’s tournament will be worth between $81 and $112 million annually from 2025.

The report criticized the NCAA for not recognizing or preparing for that growth in value, saying the revenue generated by the men’s tournament media deal will prioritize that event “above anything else in ways that create gender inequality, normalize and perpetuate.”

“We urge the NCAA to review with its media partners all broadcasting rights agreements, including women’s basketball, especially the contract with ESPN, as soon as possible to ensure that the NCAA, conferences and affiliates are fairly compensated for the product that puts our sport on the ground,” Danielle Donehew, director of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, said in a statement.

ESPN, which is credited by some for helping the game grow by broadcasting the women’s tournament exclusively since 1985, said it was reviewing the report. Officials at CBS and Turner Sports did not immediately respond to messages asking for comment.

California women’s basketball coach Charmin Smith said the report highlights inequalities she’s seen for years.

“Yeah, it’s definitely positive,” Smith said. “I think the NCAA has been called up in a number of ways lately and the NCAA will have to rotate and adapt to avoid even more lawsuits. It’s gotten to the point where enough is enough.”

Kaplan said keeping the Final Fours in the same location allows for better cross-promotion of the events and involves sponsors in each tournament. The report called it the “best available way to grow women’s basketball.”

VanDerveer and Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma both said they weren’t sold on combining the Final Fours, but wanted to remain open to the idea.

“It’s worth a try. It’s possible,” Auriemma said. “It’s been successfully done with tennis and the Olympics. Will there be enough coverage that no one gets lost in the shuffle there? That’s the question.”

Kaplan also recommended using the March Madness branding for the women’s tournament — something the NCAA approved a few months ago amid the tournament riot — and expanding the field from 64 to 68 teams to match the size of the men’s bracket. .

The revenue generated by the CBS/Turner deal is returned to schools by the NCAA, much of it in “units” earned through conferences based on individual schools’ tournament performance. A similar breakdown is not being done for the women’s tournament, but Kaplan suggested using a similar model that could encourage schools to spend more to improve women’s basketball programs.

The NCAA has struggled with the issue of equity for its two major tournaments for years, and similar suggestions have been made before to make improvements.

What happened this year once again forced the issue to the forefront.

Female players, coaches, and staff, among others, criticized the NCAA for not initially providing a full strength training room for the women’s teams in San Antonio, noting that the men’s teams didn’t have the same problem in and around Indianapolis. Due to the pandemic, both tournaments were held in separate locations.

Kaplan found that the weight room issues and other differences between the two events, such as COVID-19 testing protocols, meals, signage and outdoor recreation, stemmed primarily from a lack of women’s tournament staffing and coordination — a major topic of concern in the review. — between the organizers of the two events.

“The women’s basketball staffer responsible for degrees, play activities and about 30 other duties had about eight men’s basketball counterparts with whom she should theoretically coordinate,” the report said.

Emmert and others apologized and ordered the investigation. Other complaints surfaced during the women’s volleyball tournament in Omaha, Nebraska and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The review called for annual reviews by the NCAA for the next five years to track progress on gender equality.

“Let’s see what comes out,” Auriemma said. “I look forward to hearing the reactions of university presidents and… [athletic directors].”