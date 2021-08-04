Why England’s postponed Bangladesh tour is bad news for world cricket

Most people know what it feels like to get up. After all the talks, put the date in the agenda. As the date gets closer, the expectation grows, a location is determined, and what kind of look works best. But then the reassuringly soft chatter via WhatsApp goes silent. A slight worry turns to worry and then to complete fear. When the supposedly happy day arrives and no one is there, fear and realization increase. Despair turns into annoyance and finally, after much searching for answers, the need for answers.

Every Bangladesh fan has a right to feel all these emotions, with news of the white-ball series being postponed against England. But the search for a rational explanation only invites gloom, as trying to untangle the web of dishonesty and hypocrisy between the English, Bangladesh and Indian cricket boards inevitably leads to disillusionment with the way international cricket is now run.

It is clear that something has been wrong with the planning of the UK tour for a while now. Despite being on the calendar since last year, no firm dates had been set for the proposed three ODIs and three T20Is. England using the spike in Covid-19 infections as a reason not to tour looks meager. Sure, Bangladesh is a red-listed country with significant infection rates and a national lockdown, but Australia is here now – possibly the most risk-averse cricket country.

The ECB’s stance on postponing the tour and giving players the opportunity to join the unfinished IPL from September 19 leaves it wide open to accusations of hypocrisy. The mood music in cricket in England revolves around giving players as much free time as possible in light of possible mental health problems; it’s a laudable goal, but completely undermined by putting the players in a difficult position to choose to play or rest in the IPL. Ultimately, the richness of the IPL can prove too appealing to even the most weary of players.

And what about the preparation for the World Cup T20 itself? There are now only two T20I matches left on the English calendar before the World Cup starts – both against Pakistan in Karachi in mid-October should be seriously questionable due to the IPL window and England’s apparent agreement to it. The ECB will face diplomatic turmoil if it turns out that they are withdrawing from the two matches in favor of players participating in the IPL. It would be a huge slap in the face to the PCB, especially after the way the friendship was extended last summer by agreeing to go on tour as the UK neared the peak of its pandemic.

The conclusion is that the ECB likes to use the IPL (and to some extent the Hundred) for international competitions in preparation for the World T20.

Despite all the noise coming from the ECB, it is important to note that no official announcement has been made by the BCB or by its usually quick-thinking president, Nazmul Hasan Papon. There is a contradiction in the ECB stating that it was the Bangladesh Governing Council’s decision to postpone it, while reports from the BCB show talks are ongoing.

Bangladesh’s reason for delaying, ostensibly to rest players, sounds hollow itself. While player burnout is a global problem, Bangladesh takes a party or famine approach to planning. It wasn’t that long ago that Bangladesh cricketers had a 315-day gap between internationals. Anyway, the argument that the ECB is an exempt spectator is weak: it conjures up images of a frail teenager who always promises to visit a somewhat eccentric aunt, but the visit is canceled because there is a possibility that she is tired after the receiving guests from a few weeks before.

Simply put, if England had had the will and desire to tour, it would almost certainly have gone ahead.

The basis of everything, of course, is the specter of the BCCI. Who spoke to whom and agreed what is a guess – and maybe deals are being made right now so no one loses face. In recent years, Bangladesh has firmly aligned itself, into a sickening sycophancy, with their economically powerful next door neighbours, both in cricket terms and in a broader political context. As in all South Asian countries, Bangladesh’s cricket board acts as a representative of the government and has very much embraced the BCCI and its whims.

On this occasion, it appears that the BCB committed an act of gross self-harm by giving in to pressure from the BCCI to complete the IPL with the England squad players, regardless of the cost. It could potentially still be a smart move by the BCB, if it can leverage something tangible, such as extra games in India and maybe even the golden ticket of a tour to England. Given the BCB’s track record in diplomacy, the odds come at a favorable price. Instead, the Bangladesh cricket’s self-esteem seems to have been sold in one of the countless rivers that flow through the country. What message this sends to Bangladesh’s young emerging players is a mystery. It certainly does not promote a culture of long-term success.

By far the most depressing aspect of this saga is what it says about the state of international cricket today. Informal arrangements have always been made between cricket boards, but rarely has one board influenced matches so overtly. In pursuit of narrow self-interest, India has again behaved less like the moral arbiter of the game, and more like a one-eyed behemoth.

It’s yet another example of the game spinning on its own and shrinking further. As always, those who suffer are all of us who have a passing interest in the visceral excitement of hearing a wooden bat interacting with a ball. The England to Bangladesh tour may seem insignificant in a crowded international calendar, but there is a very real sense that all cricket will be reduced if it doesn’t go through.