NAHANT The city was in for a special treat Tuesday afternoon, when Gigi Ferndez, former two-time Olympic gold medalist and 17-time major winner in doubles tennis, paid a visit to her patented “The Gigi Method” doubles tennis clinic at the Nahant Tennis Club.

“It was a great day from start to finish,” said Andrea Gogolos, who sits on the board of directors of the Nahant Tennis Club. “It’s so incredible to have someone who has reached the pinnacle of their sport come in and teach you a whole new way of playing tennis.”

Ferndez is considered one of the greatest doubles players of all time. She is an International Tennis Hall of Famer and the winner of 17 Grand Slam doubles titles with various partners, along with two Olympic gold medals.

In 2000, Ferndez was named Puerto Rican Athlete of the Century. In October 2014, espnW voted Gigi Ferndez as the 10th most influential Spanish athlete in history. A well-serving and hardworking resident of San Juan, Puerto Rico was the first female athlete from her country to become a professional in any sport.

Ferndez was fiery, tenacious, exuberant and showed her emotions freely on the pitch as he progressed to 17 major doubles titles with four different partners. Fourteen of those titles were shared with Natasha Zverera, who complimented her feisty partner perfectly. While the duo weren’t complete opposites, Zvereva’s all-court play balanced her partners’ aggressive mantra. While Ferndez was fire, Zvereva was ice. The couple entered the Hall of Fame together in 2010.

In international competition, Ferndez represented the United States and won gold medals in doubles alongside Mary Jo Ferndez in 1992 and 1996.

“Winning the Olympic gold medal is a life-changing experience, and nothing equals that,” Ferndez said. “Not many people remember or relate to the 17 Grand Slam victories, but everyone remembers who won the gold medal. No one can ever take that away from you.”

Ferndez now devotes her time to coaching adult players on how to excel in doubles. She travels around the country doing clinics and camps and hosts The Gigi Method Tennis Camps for enthusiasts who want more in-depth instruction from Ferndez.

Tuesday’s event featured a full schedule, with Ferndez breaking down the Gigi method. Her proprietary approach includes six steps: positioning, lane coverage, serve, return, shot selection and competition.

The clinic, which ran from 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM, also included:

Positioning and coverage on the net so you don’t get passed

How to eliminate middle confusion?

The secrets and benefits of the staggered formation

Movement patterns on the net for optimal poaching

How to beat the lobes?

“It was incredibly informative and interesting because her method and strategy are so different from what many of us have learned about doubles,” Gogolos said. “We really learned a lot and that’s why I want to participate in more of her clinics in the future.”

The event was also a big day for the Nahant Tennis Club, a small non-profit organization on the grounds of the Nahant Country Club. Nahant has a special connection to the game of tennis as it was the site of the very first tennis match, when Jim Dwight and Fred Sears faced each other on Dr. William Appleton.

“We are a small club and we don’t have the large membership or sacred ground that some other bigger clubs have,” said Gogolos. “To be able to host an event like this and work with an international tennis star is just incredible and we are very lucky.”

Ferndez will remain in New England for the next two days, where she will conduct clinics in York, Maine, on Wednesday, and Thursday in Rye, NH, before taking a break ahead of her fall clinic schedule.





