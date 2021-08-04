Light the Lamp Hockey Tournament Will Bring Hundreds of Athletes to Bay Roberts in September

It’s still two months until the Light the Lamp ball hockey event returns to Bay Roberts, but Ian Flynns’ office is beginning to show signs of a major event.

On the floor of the Bay Roberts office of recreation directors Bay Arena are three large boxes filled with orange hockey balls. Upstairs in the stadium are the medals Flynn plans to use for the highly anticipated event.

The spiritual successor to the Play On ball hockey tournament, the Light the Lamp tournament has been known as a top-class event since its first in 2018.

This year, nearly 200 teams from as far away as Grand Falls-Windsor will descend on Bay Roberts in late September for a busy 48-hour competition.

To accommodate the teams, every inch of the Wilbur Sparkes Recreation Complex is being transformed into a ball hockey rink for teams in divisions ages six to 16.

It’s a very well run event, hosted by a great group of volunteers, Flynn said in between checking the team lists.

This year’s tournament marks the return of the event after the city had to cancel the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Flynn submitted his return-to-play documents to the county, he had been looking at a late August date to lead the tournament.

As regulations around the pandemic have eased in the province, he has again approached the government about moving the tournament to the end of September.

The hope is that later in the year the tournament can go the way it was intended, which is great.

This is a big thing, Flynn said. Let’s just celebrate moving to the other side (of the pandemic). What’s great is that the general public has been so excellent and understands everything.

I think a lot of that is because it is organized by the community.

Moving tournament weekends will present some other challenges. While the Bay Arena and Ascension Collegiate parking lots are still used for the shuttle to the venue, the change has meant that they may end up in the hockey and school season.

Registration is usually held at the Bay Arena, but the ice will run out by then and they’ll have to look elsewhere.

That logistical challenge is something Flynn looks forward to.

It’s nice to lead that big event again, he said.

This summer, Bay Roberts returned to the recreational normal it is used to.

In addition to the Light the Lamp event, five provincial softball tournaments are scheduled in the community.

This weekend, the Bay Roberts Sea Lions swim club is hosting clubs from Clarenville, Marystown and Grand Bank for a swimming competition.

The parents get excited and the kids get excited. They’re happy to meet, and the energy is there, said Suzanne Drover, the swim club’s registrar.

This summer marked a return to the pool for Bay Roberts swimming club. After being taken off work last year due to the pandemic, the sea lions return triumphantly this summer and their membership shows it.

Prior to the pandemic, the sea lions routinely had one of the highest membership numbers in the province, and after a summer of 2020 without swimming, athletes have returned.

In 2021 they will have 125 club swimmers.

The return of the swimming competitions means that there will also be the provincial summer swimming competition, which will be held in Springdale this year.

Everyone wants to go to the summer championships, Drover said. Go to the summer championships and have fun.

Postponing provincial sporting events is something Bay Roberts has become known for over the years.

While the swim meet and softball tournaments will carry the city through the summer, the Light the Lamp event will serve as the icing on the sweet return of recreational activities to Bay Roberts.

Hosting events like that is something Flynn looks forward to, and it’s something the city really works together for.

The city thrives on sports tourism, he said.

Nicholas Mercer covers Conception Bay North for SaltWire Network.

[email protected]

Twitter:@NikMercer