First Streaker on a cricket pitch during Ashes Test at Lords





There have been several instances in the past where a streaker has invaded the cricket ground. The first time a streaker drove onto the field and caused havoc was during the second test match between Australia and England on August 4, 1975. The match was part of the Ashes and was played at the Lord’s in London. It was the fourth day of the test match; Bob Woolmer and Alan Knott were there in the middle with the willow. Host nation England faltered with a score of 399 for six. The match was suddenly interrupted when Michael Angelow, a cook in the merchant marine, ran naked across the field. Michael wore only his shoes and black socks. The streaker dismantled the stumps on both sides. The entire episode left the fans, players and the umpires amused. The surprising thing is that the guards and police did not try to catch Michael as they patiently waited for him to leave the field alone. Years after the entire streaker episode, Michael had said he just wanted to have some fun with the Australians. “The game was pretty boring and there was a bit of banter between me and the Australians,” Michael said in 2013. As for the Test match, the match ended in a draw. England scored 315 runs in the first innings, thanks to Tony Greig who put 96 points on the scoreboard. After 315 points, Australia scored 268 runs when Ross Edwards played a superb 99-run knockout. The third innings saw the heroism of John Edrich, who was England’s highest scorer in both innings, as he played a remarkable 175-run knockout. England put 436 runs on the scoreboard. However, they failed to take all ten wickets in the final innings and the match ended in a draw. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/on-this-day-in-1975-first-freaker-on-a-cricket-field-during-ashes-test-at-lords-4041308.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos