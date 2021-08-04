Sports
Vols Football: Tennessee OC Alex Golesh Praises QB Joe Milton
Tennessee opens camp on Wednesday, meaning quarterback Joe Milton can finally work in an official team environment with the volunteers. The Michigan transfer joined the team after the spring ended and is now in another quarterback battle in the fall camp.
Milton won the final battle in Michigan, but his starter stay didn’t last long. He was on the bench midway through the season, leading to his decision to enter the transfer portal shortly after. Josh Heupel, who knows Milton well, ducked in to give the former Wolverine a new home.
Starting this week, battle Harrison Bailey, Brian Maurer and Hendon Hooker for the runway in Knoxville.
He’s got a ton of film, so at least you get to see what he’s been up to at the Division I level, Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said Tuesday. There are some flaws in it that we’ve been trying like crazy to correct, and Joe has been working like crazy to correct. But I remember him from high school. I remember watching that high school movie. I know Coach Heupel, they recruited him at UCF. So there are some of us who have seen it, some of us who have studied it.
Milton is a former four-star recruit. At Michigan, Milton completed 80 of 141 passes last season, throwing 1,077 yards. He threw four touchdowns and four interceptions on the year and appeared in six games. Milton also added 109 yards rushing.
He gives Tennessee another mobile option as a quarterback, with a different style from alleged leader Harrison Bailey.
Really strong arm, great body type, Golesh said. And I mean big, big body, he’s big. He’s as great a quarterback as I’ve ever been. Really strong arm, has the ability to run. They didn’t ask him much to do that, but they can also play football with him. But he has an extremely strong arm.
Milton officially joined the team on June 1, and has been working on pitching sessions with his receivers ever since. He has been able to participate in team training sessions, but Wednesday will be his first official training session with the team. Will he be able to settle into the offense and catch up with the rest of the signal callers after missing the entire spring period? That was what we wanted to discover.
Ever since he’s been here, when you watch the movie you realize he’s a really very intelligent, fun guy to hang out with, Golesh continued. He likes soccer. All those things that we preach when recruiting, all those things that we constantly talk about internally, guys who are mentally strong, guys who are intelligent, guys who share a love of football, those are the guys we want in our program and he fits that.
So what does this staff see from Milton? Heupel has frequently mentioned the word confidence with his quarterbacks, so taking care of the football and making the right decisions in practice will go a long way in winning this job. According to Golesh, the staff also have to go through some setbacks with Milton to see how he reacts.
We haven’t had any setbacks with Joe, Golesh said. Joe had been through adversity in Michigan. Clearly ups and downs in his career and season there a year ago. We haven’t been through all of that with Joe, we haven’t been through all of that, in many ways with many guys. That will be the true story of what Joe is.
We’ve got a long way to go in camp, and Milton hasn’t taken a single practice rep yet, but this staff seems to rest pretty high on him. The 6-5, 243 pound passer will clearly have every chance of winning this job despite going into battle late.
Im excited to see it, said Golesh. He’s excited to show us, he’s excited to show himself, his family, that he can take the next step.
