Tennis best bets for August 4th

The action at the Citi Open in Washington DC is really heating up, with the second round ending on Wednesday. Several well-known Americans are in action, with some other exciting talents, and without further ado let’s explain how to deploy them.

Brandon Nakashima (-132) vs. Daniel Evans (+103)

It’s been a great summer for American tennis, and as a microcosm a great few weeks for some of the brightest young talents the country has to offer. Nakashima is one of the great American hopefuls, having won 12 of his last 15 matches going back to the Wimbledon qualifiers. Ranked number 89 in the world, his form is reminiscent of what we saw in 2019 when he experienced a rapid rise in relevance.

Well, the money probably stops here. A world-class tennis player, Dan Evans is able to mix things up on his serve and in rallies to throw off Nakashima, who is easily thrown off the beat. Nakashima has fallen victim to players like Evans who can play a slice backhand, and the UK number 1 has arguably one of the best in the game, willing to go into an exchange all day long.

There’s no denying the power coming from Nakashima’s side, but Evans has faced more dangerous forehands. I expect him to neutralize the attack early and force Nakashima to make mistakes. It’s also not that the young American has beaten giants on his stellar run, knocking down John Isner in Los Cabos for what was his only quality win. This is a great low buy spot on one of the most consistent players on tour.

Edge: Evans +103

Tennys Sandgren (+170) vs. Lloyd Harris (-223)

Look, this won’t be easy to digest. Tennys Sandgren has had a terrible year and a half and it looks like he belongs again on the Challenger tour where he has spent so many years of his career. That said, the price here is too good to pass up.

Sandgren looked good in his win over James Duckworth. Returning to the American hard court swing, the former number 41 in the world showed some of his great defense and appeared to be playing some inspired tennis. He won 78% of the points behind his first serve and 72% on his second serve. The service really worked, and it just gets easier against Harris.

The South African is a great server and you may remember him from his run in Dubai earlier this year, but his return games leave a lot to be desired. I think Sandgren should serve well again, and he should be able to make some sort of dent in Harris service with the way he returned on Tuesday. Harris is currently very out of shape with a terrible grass court season and shouldn’t be that expensive.

Rim: Sandgren +170

Jack Sock (+146) vs. Kevin Anderson (-189)

When you watch Jack Sock run to the quarterfinals in Newport, it’s hard not to be reminded of why this man was once the No. 8 in the world. His great forehand and big serve were just right, and his work on the grass leading up to this tournament seems to be paying off.

Sock’s wins were hugely impressive; one came against a great grass player in Alex Bolt, who has a great 60-28 on the surface over his career and 10 wins in 13 attempts this grass pitch season. His next triumph was against a great counter punch in Yoshi Nishioka, which really made him work in rallies. He has faced a great server and a great returnee and should be well prepared for the great Kevin Anderson.

Sock and Anderson have split their four encounters, three of which will be on the hard courts. Those matches were when both players were at their best, and both are clearly not at that level anymore. Sok would be the closest and he continues to improve as he makes his comeback. The American is only 28 and is trying to get back on top of the game after injury, while Anderson is six years older and probably closer to retirement. The choice here is simple, Sock has to make it to the semi-finals in Newport for the third time in a row.

Brim: Sock +146

