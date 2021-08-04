Hear Olympic Athletes Celebrate With Their Best Cries From Week 1 – NBC Connecticut

When you’ve just accomplished an almost superhuman feat on the world stage, it’s hard to imagine holding the superwave of emotions and excitement that propelled you there.

Regardless of the sport at these Tokyo Olympics, be it boxing or wrestling, gymnastics or high jump, lifting or fencing, table tennis or canoe athletes have continued to express their excitement in the loudest way after the event, shouting and celebrating with all their might.

It’s an incredible sight for viewers watching from home, providing much-needed crescendos for the quieter-than-normal arenas and stages that in a normal year would be filled with cacophones of supportive clapping and cheering.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, where no spectators are allowed as a security measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19, it was not the easiest environment for athletes to keep their energy up.

I like to stand out from the crowd and defend 800-meter bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, said before the Games kicked off: according to NBC Olympics.

“Knowing that (fans won’t be there) to go in will help me prepare in a variety of ways and understand the fact that I may not get that little boost from the crowd that comes in the last bit, or you it might not be in your last jump or throw or whatever is going on.”

While families of Olympic athletes are among those not allowed to make the trip, they have kept the energy from home up.

Livestream viewing parties have captured exciting moments of family members cheering on their loved ones from afar, including US swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s contingent in her hometown of Alaska and difficultt The husband of British diver Tom Daley plus so much more.

Other fans who took the special tours to locations around the world this year brought the festivities to them, including super fan Kyoko Ishikawa.

Ishikawa has been to every summer edition of the Olympics since the 1990s and has always worn the time dress, she says. This year she is doing it a little differently.

“I decided to make my house the ultimate Olympic venue,” Ishikawa told the AP, wearing her usual Japanese traditional festival costume: and a headband with “victory” written in Kanji characters.

Ishikawa watches a big TV screen, blows a whistle and waves a Japanese traditional fan to show her support.

Of course, the quiet moments at the Games are sometimes just as special.

After withdrawing from four individual gymnastics events over the course of a week, Simone Biles finally returned to the Olympic podium in her last chance early Tuesday. She took over the balance beam, overcoming the “twists” that she says affected her and delivered a remarkable performance, good enough for a bronze medal for her seventh overall, tying a record.

Perhaps even more meaningful than the medal? The smile from ear to ear that flashed across her face as she held the landing.