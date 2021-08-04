Sports
Hear Olympic Athletes Celebrate With Their Best Cries From Week 1 – NBC Connecticut
When you’ve just accomplished an almost superhuman feat on the world stage, it’s hard to imagine holding the superwave of emotions and excitement that propelled you there.
Regardless of the sport at these Tokyo Olympics, be it boxing or wrestling, gymnastics or high jump, lifting or fencing, table tennis or canoe athletes have continued to express their excitement in the loudest way after the event, shouting and celebrating with all their might.
It’s an incredible sight for viewers watching from home, providing much-needed crescendos for the quieter-than-normal arenas and stages that in a normal year would be filled with cacophones of supportive clapping and cheering.
At the Tokyo 2020 Games, where no spectators are allowed as a security measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19, it was not the easiest environment for athletes to keep their energy up.
I like to stand out from the crowd and defend 800-meter bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, said before the Games kicked off: according to NBC Olympics.
“Knowing that (fans won’t be there) to go in will help me prepare in a variety of ways and understand the fact that I may not get that little boost from the crowd that comes in the last bit, or you it might not be in your last jump or throw or whatever is going on.”
While families of Olympic athletes are among those not allowed to make the trip, they have kept the energy from home up.
Holding the Olympics during a pandemic means lots of empty seats to be filled with cheering fans. NBCLX narrator Chase Cain takes you to Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park, where the first-ever Olympic skateboarding competition was held, to learn what it’s like to be one of the few fans in the Olympic stands and how all that silence affects the athletes.
Livestream viewing parties have captured exciting moments of family members cheering on their loved ones from afar, including US swimmer Lydia Jacoby’s contingent in her hometown of Alaska and difficultt The husband of British diver Tom Daley plus so much more.
Other fans who took the special tours to locations around the world this year brought the festivities to them, including super fan Kyoko Ishikawa.
Ishikawa has been to every summer edition of the Olympics since the 1990s and has always worn the time dress, she says. This year she is doing it a little differently.
“I decided to make my house the ultimate Olympic venue,” Ishikawa told the AP, wearing her usual Japanese traditional festival costume: and a headband with “victory” written in Kanji characters.
For the past year, athletes had to virtually reveal their lifelong dream of making the Olympic team. Watch their families react to the news and prove that despite the circumstances, the emotion and excitement are still real.
Ishikawa watches a big TV screen, blows a whistle and waves a Japanese traditional fan to show her support.
Of course, the quiet moments at the Games are sometimes just as special.
After withdrawing from four individual gymnastics events over the course of a week, Simone Biles finally returned to the Olympic podium in her last chance early Tuesday. She took over the balance beam, overcoming the “twists” that she says affected her and delivered a remarkable performance, good enough for a bronze medal for her seventh overall, tying a record.
Perhaps even more meaningful than the medal? The smile from ear to ear that flashed across her face as she held the landing.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/shouts-for-joy-hear-the-loudest-celebrations-from-olympic-athletes-in-tokyo/2550039/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]