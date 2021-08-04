What you need to know about the CIAC’s Preseason OTAs





Next week, the Connecticut high school soccer teams begin their first official activity in nearly two years. But with the elimination of spring football this year, the 2021 preseason looks different than in years past. Every team in the state kicks off their preseason on August 12 with three days of OTAs. Here’s a look at what it means and what’s involved: What are OTAs? OTA stands for ‘organized team activities’. They implemented this off-season as there is no longer an option for spring football for teams. OTAs were approved for the 2020 season, but it didn’t happen when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The CHSCA made a great proposal and it was very clear what could be done and what could not be done during OTAs,” said Gregg Simon, Associate Executive Director of CIAC. What happened to spring football? The CIAC has removed the option for spring football after the 2019 season. Prior to that decision, the option allowed teams to choose a five-day conditioning week in the spring or the option to start five days early in the summer. In 2019, 101 teams opted for the five extra days in the autumn and 39 teams for the spring training. The CIAC cited steadily declining participation in spring practices as a reason to eliminate it statewide. When do the OTAs start? The OTAs will begin on Thursday, August 12, and run for three days through Saturday, August 14. Each OTA session lasts two hours. After the teams have Sunday off, a mandatory five-day conditioning week without pads will begin on Monday, August 16. Upper pads can be worn from Saturday 21 August. Full pad practice will begin on Wednesday, August 25, prior to the kickoff of Week 1 of September 9-11. What can you do at OTAs? Teams may: Distribute equipment and fit players for helmets

Issue lockers

Go over program rules, changing room behavior, team expectations

Handing out playbooks

Video review and chalk conversations

Learn stretching and safety techniques

“Walk through teaching” in exercises, poses, spacing and cadence

Everything else to prepare the players for the conditioning week What can’t you do with OTAs? Use of equipment (helmets, pads, footballs or simulation of football

Activities at full speed

Activities such as fitting patterns, sleigh work, etc. What do coaches want to get out of the OTAs? Notre Dame-West Haven coach Joe DeCaprio said the majority of his team has never participated in varsity training before. He said he has three players on his roster who have played in meaningful varsity games and will use the time to observe his players. “I just want to see if we can line up (correctly) and we’ll observe some kids in some exercises,” he said. “We’re going to lift as we normally do.” Greenwich coach Anthony Morello said he will take the time to teach his players about the program during OTAs. “It’s an opportunity for coaches to meet the players,” he said. “With this kind of layoff, there will be players who don’t know the varsity staff. “What our expectations are, what the team’s expectations are, what their positional expectations are.” Morello said they will also use the time to hand out locker orders, equipment and other paperwork.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gametimect.com/what-to-know-about-the-the-ciacs-preseason-football-otas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos