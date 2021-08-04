Sports
THE SUN CHRONICLE 2021 GIRLS TENNIS ALL-STARS: Battle-tested Warriors led area charge | Local sports
Without a doubt, it would have been a match to see the undefeated Kelley-Rex Division champion King Philip Regional High girls tennis team against the undefeated Davenport Division champion Foxboro High Warriors.
I agree that a Foxboro-King Philip game this year would have been interesting to watch, said King Philip coach Bob Goldberg, the owner of more than 600 wins in his four-decade-plus coaching career from opposite Foxboro High. coach Jon Montanaro behind the nets.
Not surprisingly, then, King Philip and Foxboro highlight The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Tennis All-Star Team rosters.
Both King Philip and Foxboro will showcase pairs of exemplary scholar-athletes on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Tennis All-Star Team in Ithaca College-bound Mia Valencia and King Philip’s Cornell University-bound Katerina Schneider, along with Penn State-bound Sarah Prag and UCLA tied Pam Nelson of Foxboro.
King Philip is also represented by the undefeated No. 1 doubles team of Shea Mellman and Ahunna James, while Foxboro has arguably the best singles player in the Hockomock League in freshman MVP Athena Li, who went undefeated during the regular season.
What those girls have accomplished on the field and in the classroom are remarkable achievements, they truly represent the best of the best, Montanaro said.
Prag won 47 games during her Foxboro career, while Nelson took 52 wins. The four Warriors of KP and Foxboro are joined in The Sun Chronicle Team by Attleboro High senior Lauren Anthony, Bishop Feehan High senior Emily Wright, Mansfield High senior Alex Burnham and a pair of Norton High Lancers who have excelled in the Tri-Valley League, Olivia McConnell and league MVP Maddie Sutro.
Anthony, the No. 1 singles player and captain of Bombardiers, recorded seven wins this season, while Wright thrived in her first varsity season at Bishop Feehan, winning 12 games. Burnham, the senior captain of Mansfield High, took 10 wins in the highly competitive No. 1 singles spot.
Sutro and McConnell, both Lakeville Tennis Club and USTA trained, helped Norton qualify for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional by dominating their No. 1 and 2 singles positions respectively, winning 14 games each.
Foxboros trio Li, Nelson and Prag each won their first 17 games of the season. Li lost only one set when he played the number 1 singles, hitting smoothly from both sides and playing evenly. Nelson and Prag relied on their athleticism and experience to complete their careers with 18-0 senior seasons.
With Prag delivering the key point in two 3-2 wins over Sharon, Foxboro took the number 1 seed for the Division 2 South Sectional. Then it was Prag, Nelson and Li who rolled through Somerset Berkley, Monomoy Regional and previously undefeated Marthas Vineyard to advance to the championship game against the also undefeated Notre Dame Academy.
King Philips Valencia was the Kelley-Rex MVP 14-0, losing just one set, while Schneider went unbeaten in 16 games. Mellman and James were also 16-0 in their first season in doubles.
We had a great season (through to the Division 1 South semifinals) and so did Foxboro, Goldberg said. All this shows you the quality and depth of tennis in the area.
