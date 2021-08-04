Heyhoe Flint Gate at Lords is a fitting tribute to the first lady of English cricket | Cricket

Connect with us

Heyhoe Flint Gate at Lords is a fitting tribute to the first lady of English cricket

2021-08-04

ssometimes you just have to go with the big gesture. On Wednesday morning, Marylebone Cricket Club will announce it will honor Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the former England captain and pioneer of women’s cricket who died in 2017, by naming a permanent feature of the Lords Ground after her. The Heyhoe Flint Gate, to be unveiled next summer, is the first piece of architecture at the cricket-sacred headquarters to pay tribute to a woman. It will replace the current North Gate, the most popular entrance to the ground, known to the millions of game-goers who have walked the Wellington Road walk, sandwiches packed and tickets in hand.

It’s a fitting memorial to the first lady of English cricket, the woman who made it to the top six in a women’s test, put in eight-and-a-half hours to save an Ashes series and pretty much win the World Cup. crickets invented. But it’s also an important statement: the only other cricketer to have a gate named after him at Lords is WG Grace, the game’s greatest legend. It wasn’t until May that gossip journalists claimed another skirmish in the culture wars after a lone voice at an MCC members’ meeting complained he’d heard the club might erect a statue to Heyhoe Flint. Imagine how he will feel when he finds out what it has actually finished.

Full transparency is needed here: I am both a member of MCC and a member of the Club’s Heritage and Collections Committee. Fortunately, though, it’s surprisingly easy to argue that Heyhoe Flint has had just as much of an influence on the game as Grace had two centuries before her. The bearded not only dominated the Victorian game as an all-rounder, but also influenced the way it was played and made it popular among much of society, ushering in a new and increasingly democratic era for sport. Heyhoe Flint achieved nothing less. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, she was both the best player in her country and the undefeated captain of the world’s best team. Her name has been associated with the women’s game as Beyoncs is with lemonade.

It is true that considerably fewer people have witnessed her combative at bat than WG. It’s also true that WG couldn’t come close to the selfless energy Heyhoe Flint spent advocating for the game at a time when she was repeatedly told girls don’t play cricket. This is a woman who, by sheer willpower, opened up an almost exclusively male game to the other half of the population, not just in the UK, but around the world.

Rachel Heyhoe Flint
Rachael Heyhoe Flint in 1983, shortly after her retirement from cricket. Photo: Adrian Murrell/Allsport

For example, keep in mind that MCC’s announcement is scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the first women’s ODI in Lords in 1976. At that point, England had been playing international cricket for over 40 years and MCC never let women close from his grounds until the stubborn Heyhoe Flint went after it.

She fought for fairness and equality without resentment or bitterness and with a consuming passion for the game that included the institutions that tried to sideline her (it’s a beautiful truth that her ashes were scattered on the Lords’ field). She loved to serve, says her son Ben. She loved a project and she wanted to sink her teeth into things that stood up for the women’s game. She just gave so much time to everything without really needing compensation. Daddy would always ask her, do you get paid for this? The answer, of course, was no. It is only thanks to Heyhoe Flint’s pioneering work that the generations of cricketers she inspired, from Clare Connor to Charlotte Edwards to Heather Knight, have enjoyed the resources, respect and compensation that women’s cricket never received in her own time.

As someone who was always more interested in getting things done than being cheered for, Heyhoe Flint would probably self-mocker at this latest honor (last year’s England women’s domestic tournament was also named after her). But the new Lords gate may stand for more than just her achievements. It can also be a lasting reminder of the long roll call of female players whose names and contributions to cricket remain scandalously unknown, and whose portraits have never been hung in the Long Room, from the brilliant opening combination of Betty Snowball and Myrtle MacLagan to the miserly bowling of Jo Chamberlain, to the all-round genius of Enid Bakewell.

It is also a symbol of where women’s sport came from and where it is today. Therefore, this moment does not belong to the culture warriors, but to those who, like Heyhoe Flint himself, prefer to look at the long term. Some will applaud the MCC and some will complain that it has gone on long enough, but in reality the best way to commemorate the English crickets’ most important female figure has been the subject of quiet and serious discussion for a few years now. Lords may not be a place where things happen quickly, but it can be a place where they happen right. Much better a gate than a statue. Much better a place where cricket lovers will tell each other to meet, a favorite place where a cricket legend’s name will live on, on the lips and in the texting instructions of friends and family as they gather, excited for the game .

In fact, it’s a bit special that Rachaels’ gate leads first to the Compton grandstand, as the dashing Middlesex and England batsman was her sporting hero. They real Denis Compton imagined, says Ben. The design of the gates has yet to be decided, but the club says they are working hard on it. And that’s something the guest of honor would certainly approve.

