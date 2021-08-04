3 Least Attractive Schools for PAC-12 Extension

This round of potential conference rescheduling has Big 12 football as its central focus. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners exiting the Big 12 for the SEC, the door is now open for the other power conferences to pick up what’s left in this group. There are now eight remaining schools in the Big 12, with Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC.

And the conference that could end up picking up many of the leftovers from the eight remaining schools in the Big 12 is the PAC-12. Given that the Big Ten, by its own criteria, would face hurdles in taking over most of the Big 12’s remaining schools, really only the PAC-12 and ACC remain.

Unless the Big 12 found it helpful to try some sort of merger between themselves and the American Athletic Conference. But that would probably be less than desirable for the Big 12, by most of the other schools’ fanbases.

Big 12 football looking for some movement with the PAC-12?

Sources: Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is meeting today with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff to discuss the possibility of a planning alliance, merger or other options for their conferences to work together strategically. https://t.co/i3MFeMj9Ua Max Olson (@max_olson) August 3, 2021

According to a report from The Athletic and Max Olson on Aug. 3, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with the PAC-12 administration this week to discuss some potential merger or alliance. That gives some measure of concrete evidence that the Big 12 and PAC-12 may at least have something in the works in the near future.

That would be quite a landing spot for some of the remaining schools in the Big 12 after news that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving for the SEC.