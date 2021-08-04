Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Masterton Tennis Medalist Reveals He Considered Hanging His Racket
An Olympic medal is an incredible achievement for any athlete, but for one of our tennis stars, it was a peak so high above recent lows, it left him an emotional wreck.
After toiling on the international professional circuit for 14 years, Marcus Daniell seriously considered ending his career after being dropped by his doubles partner earlier in the season.
The emotions of winning New Zealand’s first tennis medal with Kiwi doubles partner Michael Venus had been overwhelming at times.
It was an absolute top experience for me because I am so proud to represent New Zealand and to have a performance like this at the pinnacle of the world’s sports podium was incredibly special, he said Wednesday from Washington DC, where he prepares for the US Open.
After winning the bronze medal match against the highly fanatical Americans, Venus joked with Daniell that he should have a sponsorship deal with Kleenex, given the tears Daniell shed.
Daniell said it was a reflection of what it meant to him as a Kiwi, as well as his personal climb back out of some dark places he found himself earlier this year.
The 31-year-old recently said he had his first serious thoughts in many years about whether he wanted to continue playing tennis after this season.
I’ve had a really rough couple of months on tour. Heartbreaking results, and a man I had played with for a year and a half told me at the start of the grass pitch season that we would be done after Wimbledon.
The contrast in going from quite a low place to such a high place was just a bit overwhelming.
After last week’s success, he is now considering whether the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 should be a target.
Now that we’ve tasted some metalware, I’m hungry for more.
When the Kiwi doubles pair and bronze medalist of trampoline Dylan Schmidt received a haka tribute from the New Zealand team, Daniell got emotional again.
That broke me again. I lost it.
He said he was away from New Zealand for 10 to 11 months a year, that he really missed his country and that the haka touched him deeply.
To have that culture and that spirit in your face, it was so powerful.
Since 2010, the Masterton-born player has won five ATP doubles titles, but never a master.
Only in ourselves can we know how hard we have worked.
He said he had some big career highlights, but admitted there had been some frustration that there hadn’t been more peak moments.
It felt like this Olympic success confirmed all these efforts
I worked towards this as a child and this is what I have to show for it.
Daniell grew up a tennis prodigy in Wairarapa when as a 10-year-old he regularly beat the best senior men in the region.
He said support poured in from his home community.
I hope it brings joy to the people I grew up with and who shaped me as a young player.
I received messages throughout the Olympics from Cilla Paulik, who was my very first tennis coach when I was four or five.
Daniell now has to focus on the US Open in a few weeks and compete for New Zealand in the Davis Cup match.
He sits on the ATP Players Council with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which takes up a lot of time.
He runs his own charity, High Impact Athletes and is also studying for his master’s degree in philosophy.
Daniell and Venus Path to Medal Glory
The doubles team had a fairly easy road to the quarter-finals, taking on a pair of singles specialists from Belarus in the first round.
In the hard-fought quarterfinals, they defeated Colombians Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3 3-6 10-7.
The loss of the Croatians Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-2 in the semi-final was tough, but they managed to pick themselves up mentally. The pair from Croatia took silver while another pair of Croatian players, Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, took the gold medal.
The Kiwis defeated American pair Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren 7-6 6-2 on court No. 1 at the Ariake Tennis Center in the bronze medal game in one hour and 48 minutes.
It was a sweet end to a couple of very intense weeks, Daniell said.
It’s so special how the Olympics and everything related to the Olympics just brings people together and makes people exciting. It all feels crazy and surreal and I think it will stay that way for a while.
