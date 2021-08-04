Britain’s reign as Olympic hockey champion ends in brutal loss to the Netherlands | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Hockey at these Games will be played in the Oi stadium, and if that sounds brutal, it has nothing to do with the brutal, brutal and downright rude way the Netherlands sent Britain into the Olympic semi-finals and ended their reign of the women’s champions.

Team GB were beaten 5-1 aside by the imperious Dutch, who retaliated for what they saw as a starting British win in the 2016 final that interrupted their dominance of the women’s game. Here world order was restored.

Two goals within a minute at the start of the second quarter by Felice Albers and Marloes Keetels caused the damage and from there it was only a question of how much more they would score. Three was the answer, with strikes by Maria Verschoor, a second for Albers and Frdrique Matla who added the shine. Trailing 4-0, Great Britain scored a consolation via Giselle Ansleys’ penalty corner, but there was no turning back.

Great Britain’s goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, so often the savior, tried her best to be positive. We didn’t become a bad team after one game and we are still going to fight for this bronze medal, which we would be incredibly proud of if we got away with it, said Hinch.

The Netherlands celebrate their fifth goal, scored by Frdrique Matla. Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

When asked if bronze would mean as much as gold, given the vastly changed nature of the Tokyo squad since Rio, Hinch added: Yes. Given the whole cycle of covid, change of coaches then it would be huge for us.

Five years ago, Hinch was the hero in the Rio final. He fended off wave after wave of Dutch attacks, saving a penalty in normal time and holding the reigning champion at bay during the shootout’s climax. The world’s number 1 did not forgive or forget Britain’s victory and it has been a catalyst for Dutch rule, the Orange they have won every tournament they have participated in since that shocking defeat: the World Cup, three European titles and the first two editions of the Hockey Pro League.

But there were early signs of nerves from the Dutch as they made a doggy dinner from their first penalty corner, the ball missed the stop completely and went out of play over the sideline. Great Britain’s first penalty corner was almost as bad, following a frustratingly familiar theme at this tournament: over-extended and, ultimately, wasteful.

After that there were no more nerves of the Dutch. Two penalty corners at the end of the first quarter, one forcing a nice double save from the shot and rebound from Hinch, showed ominous intent. It proved that when they dealt a blow to the Olympic champions early in the second quarter. First Albers shot through Hinch’s legs. The British guardian at the gates had been violated.

It almost felt like a jolt to hear the ball hit the backboard. Perhaps it also stunned Team GB, as a minute later Keetels was given too much time in the circle to get away from a clinical attack that left GB Mount Fuji to climb in 32°C against a team that had conceded just two goals in their previous six games.