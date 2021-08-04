Paras Khadka, the face of Nepali cricket, announces his international retirement





Paras Khadka, the face of Nepali cricket, has retired from international cricket. Khadka first represented Nepal in the Asian Cricket Council U-15 tournament in 2002 and made his debut for Nepal’s senior team in 2004 in the Intercontinental Cup in Malaysia. He also captained Nepal from 2009 to 2019. With the utmost clarity, respect and gratitude I have now decided to retire from playing international cricket, 33 year old cricketer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. An all-rounder, Khadka led team Nepal’s elevation from a Division 5 team, the lowest tier of international cricket, in 2010 to its status as a one-day international (ODI) nation, the highest tier, in 2018, a rare feat for anyone . country in such a short time. Aside from Nepal, Afghanistan is the only other country to climb the International Cricket Council (ICC) ladder in such a short period of time. “As a team leader, he deserved the most credit for Nepal’s winning results, Jagat Tamata, Nepal’s former coach, told the Post. In addition to his ability to motivate his team and the ability to make the right decision at the right time , luck has also played a part in his becoming the most decorated cricketer in the country.” Bimal Paudel, a founding member of the Nepali Cricket Supporters Society and an avid fan of the sport, believes that the success Nepali cricket achieved in a short period under Khadka’s leadership sets him apart from the players that Nepal has produced. Khadka led Nepal in qualifying for the 2014 T20 World Cup, the first time Nepal has faced the world’s heavyweights in an ICC event. “Cricket was not very popular in Nepal until we played the 2014 T20 World Cup. The popularity of the game soared when Nepal played the World Cup in Bangladesh, said Poudel. It was the golden generation of Nepali cricket that Khadka played with. Among his contemporaries, only captain Gyanendra Malla, who succeeded Khadka, Sharad Vesawkar, Basanta Regmi and Binod Bhandari, remains in the team. At present, only Malla and Bhandari are the regulars in the national team while Vesawkar and Regmi are struggling to be chosen to represent Nepal. Nepalese star leg spider Sandip Lamichhane, who made his debut for the national team led by Khadka in 2016, said it was always a pleasure to play under Khadka’s captaincy. “It was an amazing experience and a dream come true to play under his captaincy, Lamichanne told the Post. “He was always there when someone in the team needed him. He was not only a fantastic cricketer, but also a great motivator. Hailing from Kathmandu, Khadka was fond of sports from an early age. He was also a good basketball player and played the sport at the national leagues representing Nepal Commerce Campus and White House College. He started playing cricket from the age of 9 while at South Point School and made it to the U-15 national squad via open roster. Former national team coach Tamata remembers seeing Khadka for the first time in 2002. “I first saw Khadka at the national U-15 tournament in Birgunj, which served as a national qualifier, said Tamata. He played exceptionally well both as an individual and as a team member. He was a promising player from the start. Once he joined the senior squad, he continued to work hard to improve his skills, although according to Tamata he is a naturally talented player. Making progress in the game to represent Nepal at the highest level, leaving it alone and becoming the most talented player was something he never dreamed of. “I never thought I would one day become a cricketer and play for the country. Maybe cricket is my destiny and I have been associated with it,” Khadka told the Post after announcing his retirement. And it has been a remarkable journey for him. The middle-class batsman, who also bowled at an average pace, has enjoyed an illustrious career since his entry into cricket. Khadka represented the country in the Under-19 World Cup in 2004, 2006 and 2008, while also being part of the senior squad. He played 10 ODIs, scoring 315 runs and 799 runs in 33 T20Is. He is also Nepal’s top scorer in both formats.

He is the first Nepali cricketer to score a T20 International Century (106 not out) against Singapore in 2019 and a hundred ODI (115 runs) against the UAE in the same year. The T20I century was the first and only time a captain reached the milestone in a pursuit. Playing for Nepal has been my greatest achievement and for that I will always be indebted to my coaches, players, fans, stakeholders and family for their continued support over the past 18 years since I started as a young 15 year old in 2002, Khadka wrote on Tuesday. In addition to the scores he made, there were some outstanding plays that Khadka will always be remembered for. In Nepal’s thrilling one-run victory over the Netherlands in Amstelveen, exactly three years ago, August 3, 2018, Khadka defeated Dutch bowler Fred Klaassen in the last ball of the innings to give the visitors their first-ever ODI win. While the Orange was chasing 217 for the win, they needed two runs in the last ball. And the bowler from the last one left? Paras Khadka, Nepalese captain brave. Evidently. Khadka scored 103 runs against Namibia in the successful 240 chase, Nepal’s highest pursuit to date, in the ICC World Cricket League Championship match in April 2016. After losing the openers for 37 runs on board, Khadka and Vesawkar Nepal with 167 points for the third wicket when Nepal reached the goal in the penultimate ball of the match. “He has set the team by example for a long time. His performance is really outstanding, both as a captain and as a player,” said Malla, who took over the reins as captain from Khadka in October 2019. He has secured his place in Nepal’s sports history as the most decorated player. Khadka now plans to serve the sport as administrator. This amazing journey on a cricket ground as an international cricketer ends here, but my country’s cricketing dreams have just begun, he wrote on Twitter. After watching the game up close in the country for nearly two decades, he knows what’s wrong with it. “There needs to be a review in the structure of cricket and the people involved in the game,” he said. I have a definite desire to join the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in an administrative role. I will trying to incorporate my cricketing experiences and vision through a system. Given the resources available to Nepal’s cricket and the short history of the game in the country, Khadka believes that Nepal is doing well as an ODI country and in the case of T20 Internationals is doing extremely well. But Nepal has a lot of potential as a cricket country and through my experiences and vision I want Nepali cricket to realize this potential, Khadka said. But for now, he’s taking a break. “I want to be free for a while,” said Khadka, who married Prapti Rajya Laxmi Rana in 2015. Now I don’t have the energy to fight on the ground. The answer to the question of whether my pension was right or wrong can be judged right after seven or eight years.” But Lamichanne thinks Khadka could have played for a few more years. It is a great shock that he retired and he will be greatly missed in the national team, Lamichhane said. He could have played at the highest level for a few more years.” Although he has retired from international cricket, Kadka could still play in the domestic circuit. I haven’t decided on domestic cricket yet, he said. However, the thought of retirement occurred to him in 2019 when he gave up the captaincy. “I had decided to retire from the game the day I gave up the captain’s armband. But the team needed stability and the new captain needed my support,” Khadka said. There were also a lot of games in the ODI cycle, so I decided to carry on for some more time.” The new captain, Malla, has been at the helm for almost two years now. There are few players who can match the level of performance he has shown over the past two decades,” said Malla. But he was without a doubt the key person to bring Nepali cricket to where it is today. “I wish a player like Paras would retire from the field because everyone would have loved to see him play his last game. While I think it was a bit early for him to announce his retirement, we have to respect that.

