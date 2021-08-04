Will the Jayhawks Leave the Big 12 for the Big Ten?





Can the Kansas football program end in the Big Ten as everyone struggles amid the conference rescheduling? As the Big 12 works to determine its future without Texas or Oklahoma, as the Longhorns and Sooners will soon be in the SEC, it seems like other current members of the Big 12 might also be looking for greener pastures rather than too. work to keep the conference afloat. A rumor seems to suggest that after the Big 12, Kansas has already found a new home for its life. Tuesday, the Big 12 reportedly met with the Pac-12. During that meeting, the two would reportedly discuss a possible planning alliance or a merger. That would potentially move the Big 12 forward, even if it was in a new incarnation or form. But things can get weird during the rescheduling of the conference. Especially if Kansas decides to leave in the middle of the party. On Tuesday afternoon, Dillon Davis tweeted that Mike Vernon had sources telling him KU was headed for the Big Ten. However, that movement may or may not take place. Not quite sure if set in stone yet, so let’s stop counting chickens for a second before they hatch. Vernon, the man Davis referred to in his tweet, took to Twitter to clarify exactly what he was saying on the radio. Here was the exact quote on @610SportsKC of @cdothharrison “I’m hearing from some people I consider pretty reliable that this thing is imminent…I’m not ready to say for sure, but some smoke is coming out of Lawrence right now.” — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) August 3, 2021 So right now Kansas is definitely making the move to the Big Ten. It sounds like there’s a possibility this move could happen and it seems Vernon has some sources indicating Kansas would like to progress to the Big Ten, but it looks like nothing official is underway just yet. put . Kansas Football: Will the Jayhawks Head for the Big Ten? The Jayhawks could certainly do a lot worse than the Big Ten. Of all the conferences available to Kansas who would also be interested in Kansas, the Big Ten could be a pretty natural match for the Jayhawks. While many conferences would turn away from KU because the Kansas football program is clearly a fixer-upper, the Big Ten has many such football programs. It’s not like Rutgers, Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan or Michigan State looked great last season. And there’s a very real chance that several of those teams won’t see significant improvements under their current coaching staff. It is clear that Kansas has a very good men’s basketball following. The Jayhawks are a powerhouse and that is known and celebrated. It’s one of the reasons why some conferences would definitely be interested in courting KU. Given the Big Ten’s rich tradition of really good college basketball teams, the Jayhawks could be a natural fit in the conference if Kansas pulls the trigger and leaves the Big 12.

