Tokyo Olympics: why India’s table tennis achievements should be praised

India witnessed a good show in table tennis at Tokyo 2020 by its players.

By Ashwin Subramanian

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have given the world a much-needed break from its WFH (work from home) lifestyle. Despite the pandemic and concerns about the increase in covid cases in Tokyo, the Summer Games can still be called a success.

The expectation of the Indian contingent was unprecedented this time, with India sending 127 athletes across various disciplines, the highest number ever. Expectations are high, not only because of the increase in the number of athletes, but also because some Indians are among the best-ranked athletes in the world in their respective disciplines.

Table tennis is one of the most improved disciplines in recent years. The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia were a major turning point. India put on an amazing show, with Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanansekaran grabbing eyeballs with their impressive performances. This was followed by the Asian Games in 2018 – where the Indian men’s team defeated Japan in the quarterfinals for the first time and won the bronze medal.

Sharath and Manika teamed up to win a historic bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles event. As of now, Indian TT’s trajectory has been higher and higher with senior team members consistently putting in impressive displays at an international level. Sharath and Sathiyan led from the front by beating many big names, including Sathiyan’s win over Tomokazu Harimoto, the Japanese child prodigy – currently ranked #1. 5 in the world. He went on to reach a career high ranking of 24. Sathiyan thus became the first Indian paddler to be ranked in the Top 25 in the world, which was a huge achievement.

The impressive show of Indian paddlers had naturally raised expectations. India sent its largest ever table tennis contingent to Tokyo, with 2 players each (the maximum limit) in men’s and women’s singles respectively, as well as mixed doubles.

There was a lot of buzz about a possible medal this time around, especially in the mixed doubles event where the combination of Sharath and Manika only needed to win 2 matches to enter the medal battle.

Unfortunately, the mixed doubles pair lost in the very first round. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee got no further than the round of 64, while Sharath and Manika bowed in the round of 32.

Now, this may seem like a disappointing performance after such high expectations, but let’s take a closer look at this achievement.

Although the mixed doubles pair lost in round 1, it is important to note that only 16 pairs in the world qualified for the Olympics, and there was a fierce battle for the qualification itself. The Indian pair qualified for the Olympics by upsetting the world’s number 5 from South Korea, and in round 1 in Tokyo they faced the world’s number 1 from Chinese Taipei to whom they lost.

To be part of the top 16 couples in the world is very commendable. Also, all the top Asian and European combinations regularly participate in mixed doubles events during the world tour, and do event-specific training and practice, as the mixed doubles in table tennis is a very different ball game. The partners must be completely attuned to each other, both in terms of their footwork and their game plans. Being based in Pune and Sharath in Chennai, and with the pandemic being a wrench in the making, they were always at a disadvantage every time they played. This makes their qualification for the Olympics even more commendable.

In singles, Manika became the first female Indian paddler to win 2 games in the Olympics and reach the round of 32, beating a higher-seeded Margaryta Pesotska in the round of 64.

Sutirtha Mukherjee overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat her higher-ranking Swedish opponent to reach the Round of 64, marking the first time both female Indian rowers have won a competition at the Olympics.

Speaking of the gentlemen’s singles, no words are enough to praise Sharath Kamal’s lion-hearted display. His body may be 39 years old, but his mind is at least 20 years younger. Every time he plays on the world stage, there is an improvement in the technique, tactics or mental aspect of his game. Having the motivation to continue to improve is a testament to his greatness, and he played arguably one of the best ping pong tables of his career.

He defeated Tiago Apolonia, the quarterfinalist of the Rio Olympics in the round of 64 and in the round of 32, against eventual gold medalist, all-time greatest player, MA Long of China, putting on a breathtaking display of attacking table tennis, forcing ‘The Dictator’ to tap into his physical and mental reserves. In fact, the third game, which ended in Ma’s favor 13-11, was very crucial and if Sharath had managed to turn that game around in his way, the match could have been much more interesting. To say he had Ma on the ropes is an understatement, and the 4-1 deficit doesn’t really justify how close the game was.

The only minor difference was Sathiyan’s loss of a 3-1 lead against lower-ranked Hong Kong opponent Lam Siu Hang in the Round of 64. Based on his ranking, he should have made it to the round of 32, but a lack of With concentration, Lam was able to rejoin the competition and put an end to Sathiyan’s Olympic dreams. But that doesn’t detract from Sathiyan’s performance on the World Tour. This is his first Olympic appearance and the scale of the event is overwhelming and unlike any other tournament you will ever play. The 28-year-old will certainly look closely at the things he needs to improve in the future.

Did we walk away with a medal? New. But this was by far India’s best performance at the Olympics in table tennis. There are many positives to go on. Just the fact that the players believe in themselves, that they can compete with the very best on the world stage, is a huge change in attitude. The fact that they are not only satisfied with qualifying, but also believe that they can win medals at this level is a step in the right direction.

The fact that the players have high ambitions shows their passion and pride in what they do. The players dare to dream and although there is no medal in sight at the moment, India can look forward to it soon if this pace of improvement and ambition is maintained. This change in attitude and ambition then led to this best ever show from the Indian rowers.

(The writer is a national level table tennis player who has represented the state of Maharashtra at the Nationals in various age categories including the gentlemen. He has also represented India in international tournaments at the age group level. He has also represented Mumbai University in the All India University Championships and is a medalist)