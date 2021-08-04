Sports
giants vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – August 3, 2021
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner’s tough two years with the Arizona Diamondbacks were nothing like his stellar 11-year stint with the San Francisco Giants.
But against his former team on Tuesday night, the 32-year-old showed he may still have plenty of good moments on the mound ahead.
Bumgarner threw seven great innings to beat San Francisco for the first time, Asdrbal Cabrera added a crucial double-RBI and the Diamondbacks knocked out the first place Giants 3-1.
We moved the ball well, got all four pitches, everything was pretty good tonight, Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner (6-6) pitched for the second time against the Giants since joining the Diamondbacks for the 2020 season on an $85 million five-year deal. The 32-year-old helped San Francisco win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and was the 2014 World Series MVP.
Some of Bumgarner’s key teammates from his time in San Francisco catcher Buster Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford were out of the lineup. Anyway, the pitcher said he still isn’t used to seeing the Giants from the other side.
Just the uniform, the team, the organization, it’s a strange feeling,” Bumgarner said.
He hasn’t had nearly as much success with the D-backs, although he has thrown better lately, including on Tuesday. The big lefty gave up only six hits and walks while striking out four.
Tonight was Bums night, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. Seven real clean innings and he did everything he could to control a very good team.”
The Giants scored their lone run against Bumgarner on Curt Casali’s solo homerun in the fifth.
The Diamondbacks jumped 3-0 in the second on Nick Ahmed’s RBI double and Cabrera’s two-RBI double. Christian Walker and Ahmed each had two hits.
Tyler Gilbert from Arizona who made his debut in the big league threw a scoreless eighth and struckout two batters.
Tyler Clippard took ninth for his second save of the season. He gave up an one-out double to Donovan Solano, but struckout Mike Yastrzemski and flied out Steven Duggar to secure the win.
Couldn’t have had a better night on the hill for us, Lovullo said.
San Francisco-starter Johnny Cueto (7-6) gave up three runs, two of which were earned, over five innings. The righthander gave up six hits, walked four and struckout seven. He needed 100 pitches to navigate the five innings.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said his team didn’t play great, but added that the Diamondbacks were doing well and the Giants lineup didn’t have much for Bumgarner.
He hit his spots well, Kapler said. Was very aggressive, hitting a lot of strikes and that’s important against our line-up.
CATCHER’S BALK
A rare play occurred in the second inning when it appeared that the Giants were called for a balk.
The strange thing was that the perpetrator was not Cueto, but Casali.
Casali blocked a pitch in the sand and then home plate umpire Chris Guccione ruled that Casali used his mask to stop the ball from rolling, which is not allowed. It was officially considered a mistake.
Casali and manager Gabe Kapler briefly argued, but Kapler said after the game that he believed the right decision had been made. Ahmed and Bumgarner got to go from first and second to second and third. Both Diamondbacks later scored on Cabrera’s double.
MEDAL MAN
Arizona-born Olympic bronze medalist Jagger Eaton threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Eaton took the bronze in skateboarding in the men’s street competition last week in Tokyo.
MAKE MOVEMENTS
The Diamondbacks brought over Gilbert from Triple-A Reno and sent LHP Miguel Aguilar back to the minors.
NEXT ONE
The Diamondbacks send RHP Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.61 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday for the third of a four-game series. The Giants will counter with All-Star RHP Kevin Gausman (9-5, 2.35).
