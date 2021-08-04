Umpire steps in as Australian star’s ‘ugly’ clash explodes





Jordan Thompson (pictured left) got into a heated argument with Elias Ymer (pictured right) over a controversial call to the Citi Open. (Images: Twitter) The chair umpire was forced to separate Australian tennis star Jordan Thompson and opponent Elias Ymer after the pair were involved in an ugly argument at the Citi Open. Thompson and Ymer were engaged in a close two-hour battle during the Citi Open Round of 64, which the Aussie lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. WOW: Rafa Nadal’s stunning swipe at Novak Djokovic after Olympic flop ‘FEEL FREE’: Nick Kyrgios hints at retirement in strange interview WILD: Tennis world erupts after unprecedented moment at Olympic Games However, the Aussie was clearly upset in the final game of the match. Thomson served to stay in the game when he hit a drop shot. Ymer ran to the net and appeared to slip the ball over, resulting in an unforced error by Thompson. But the Australian thought the ball had bounced twice before Ymer reached him and begged to change the call. Are you going to take that (period),’ Thompson said, to which Ymer replied that he didn’t see it. Ymer got match point from the controversial rally and then closed the game. Jordan Thompson sets off fireworks at net Thompson was clearly furious at the call, which gave Ymer match point. The pair appeared to exchange heated words at the net before Thompson retreated to his area. But Ymer went over the net and the chair umpire had to step in to break up the pair. There were reports that Ymer said “call the police” during the exchange. Social media viewers were divided on whether or not the ball bounced twice. However, they agreed that the “ugly” exchange between the players almost crossed the line. Ymer will face another Australian, John Millman, in the next round of the Citi Open. Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

