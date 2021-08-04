How Doon’s hockey goalkeeper, Naveen Patnaik, continues to defend India’s post

Exactly three years later, the Odisha government issued a full-page advertisement in all national and local newspapers on Tuesday, announcing: “Odisha is proud to have partnered with Hockey India on this remarkable journey.”

The occasion was the participation of the national men’s and women’s hockey teams in the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The men’s team reached the semi-finals after 41 years, while the women’s team reached the level for the first time.

The man behind the state sponsorship of the hockey teams, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, gave an appropriate response to critics: “Investing in sports is an investment in youth. Investment in youth is an investment in the future.”

Patnaik noted that this mantra made Odisha focus on hockey, which is almost a way of life for the tribal population, claiming, “The children in Sundargarh district learn to walk by holding a hockey stick.”

He said the five-year sponsorship deal was Odisha’s gift to the nation, silencing critics, including opposition parties, while also increasing the sponsorship amount to 150 crore in five years.

“Thirty-eight champions script history in hockey, 1.3 billion Indians walk an inch longer,” the government of Odisha announced.

As the country’s interest in hockey escalated, Patnaik became ecstatic and paid a standing ovation to Team India as he watched the Olympic Games quarter-finals televised. The next day, dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, an otherwise shy and introverted Naveen showed a ‘thumps up’ gesture while celebrating the wins.

Despite the fact that the Indian men’s team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-finals on Tuesday, 74-year-old Patnaik was not discouraged.

“Well played. Congratulate the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the brave fight in the #Tokyo2020 #Hockey Semi-Final against World Champion Belgium. What they have achieved so far will inspire a generation of athletes. Wish them all the best for the future”, Patnaik tweeted to encourage the men in blue to at least take home a bronze medal, for which India will play against Germany.

Patnaik’s love of hockey dates back to his childhood at Doon School, where he was the goalkeeper or “keeper” of the team.

Now, after serving as the chief minister of Odisha for five consecutive terms, Patnaik has finally had the chance to fulfill his long-held dream of contributing to the national game, which suffered a setback following the rise of cricket in the late 1970s.

Team India’s astonishing achievement in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics came at a time when most of the country’s people had begun to forget that in 1928, 1932 and 1936, under the leadership of the legendary Dhyan, India had won three consecutive gold medals in the world sports spectacle. Chand.

“More than on an individual level, the prime minister was moved by the love the people of Odisha have for hockey as a game and this inspired him to promote the sport,” said a senior official who implemented the hockey programs in the state.

“Patnaik was amazed to see that no matter the rain or the sun, a hockey game always attracted a packed stadium in Odisha,” he added.

Incidentally, Odisha was the only state with its own professional hockey club Kalinga Lancers, which emerged as the champion during the last edition of Hockey India League in 2017.

The state also has a system of sports hostels where thousands of players are coached. Some of them even took part in international events.

In addition to supporting the national teams since 2018 after Sahara withdrew, Odisha has also hosted all major international hockey championships in recent years, including the 2018 Men’s World Cup, 2017 World League, FIH Pro League, Olympic Qualifiers and others.

The state will host the Men’s World Cup in 2023, which will see the construction of India’s largest hockey stadium with 20,000 capacity in Rourkela at a cost of more than 120 crores.

“This will be one of the most modern hockey stadiums in the world,” Patnaik said.

The state government is building 20 hockey training centers at a cost of 200 crores to enable young players to start practicing on Astro-turf.

A high-performance center (HPC) in collaboration with the Tata Group has been operational in the Kalinga Stadium for two years now. The HPC is expected to generate a large number of national players in the coming years.

Odisha has produced the best hockey players in India. Patnaik’s BJD is arguably the only political party in the country to appoint Dilip Tirkey, former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.