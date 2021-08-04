Sports
braves vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – August 3, 2021
NS. LOUIS — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves beat Jon Lester in his first start for the St. Louis Cardinals, scoring five runs in the first inning and leading to a 6-1 win on Tuesday-evening.
37-year old Lester (3-6), who took over from Washington last week, allowed the first seven batters to reach base and only hit an out on his 27th pitch.
That first (inning) kind accelerated me, Lester said. All the news, maybe a little jitters. Every time you put your team five in the first place, it’s never good for us.
Jorge Soler, picked up from the Kansas City Royals last week for pitcher Kasey Kalich, hit a two-run homer to start scoring. It was his first homer for the Braves and his 14th of the season.
Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added runscoring hits.
When he first entered the clubhouse, we said, “This is a big man,” Freeman said of Soler. He can hit the ball far. A very strong man.
Freeman hit his 24th home run in the second off Lester, who gave up nine hits and six runs in five innings.
It’s very difficult for a left-handed starter to navigate the lineup we’ve got there, Freeman added. It was just a quality play from us on both sides of the ball.
Max Fried threw six shutout-innings for the Braves, who have won seven of their last eight games in St. Louis. Fried (8-7) gave up only four hits over six innings and didn’t allow a runner past second base. He struckout seven and walked one.
Jorge came up with the strength to move us forward a little bit, Fried said. He just gave it to the next man. Our lineup is very deep at the moment. One through eight can beat you with a long ball or a single. They came out and set the tone early on. It allowed me to get out with a little less pressure.
St. Louis has lost five of the nine and has fallen to .500 (53-53).
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt felt that Lester’s pitches were found a little too much in the middle early in the game. But he was proud of the way Lester bounced back, giving up only two hits and no runs in his last three innings.
Tyler ONeill had three hits and reached base four times for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina drove in the lone run with a two-out single in the ninth.
IT GETS EASIER
The Braves will play their next 17 games against teams with a combined record of 241-288. They recently finished an 18-game stretch against opponents with a combined record of 297-236.
TRAINERS ROOM
Braves: C Travis dArnaud is close to making a comeback from a left thumb injury. He made his third rehab appearance on Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He has been out since May 2.
Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas gave up one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings on Tuesday in a rehab start in Double-A Springfield. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tightness on May 23 and could return sometime this month.
NEXT ONE
LHP JA Happ (5-6, 6.77 ERA) takes on LHP Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.40) in the second game of the three-game set. Happ makes his first start for St. Louis. He was acquired from Minnesota on the trading deadline Friday in exchange for RHP John Gant and LHP Evan Sisk. Smyly threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Cardinals on June 20.
