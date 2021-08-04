Cricket has several features that make the game interesting for economists and provide excellent data to test economic ideas. The game has a long history of meticulously detailed scorecards, dating back to the 18e century about 700,000 available at the Cricket Archive, with 1.2 million different players.

There has been a fair degree of consistency in the basic rules of the game and the lengthy competitions that the English County Championship became official in England in 1890 have been held unofficially since 1709. But there has always been a tendency, sometimes reluctantly, to adapt the rules of the sport and experiment with new competitions and products, such as the newly introduced Hundred and the twenty20 size of the Multi-Billion Dollar Indian Premier League, which was invented in England in 2003.

Due to the discrete nature of cricket, it is easy to collect definitive data on individual level performance, productivity and decision making. This wealth of data may only compare to baseball, and cricket also has its’moneyball moment, with more and more decision makers in the game rely on machine learning algorithmsas much as the captain’s instincts.

There are also sources of measurable external randomness in nearly every cricket game, which can last up to five days or even longer, from the coin toss at the start that determines who bats first, to the substantial influence of varying weather conditions.

In this article, we briefly discuss two possible contributions of cricket to the economy: how can we ensure fair decision-making; and testing auction theory in the field. Next, we look at two examples where cricket can learn from the economy: the determinants of consumer demand; and how to change undesirable behaviour.

What can cricket tell us about fair decision-making?

Many economists have studied the decisions of referees and judges to determine the factors that cause unconscious biases (Dohmen and Sauermann, 2016). In sports, officials prefer teams when they play at home, perhaps because of the social pressures of the stadium crowd (Bryson et al, 2021). Cricket umpires must judge quickly, especially with regard to important leg for wicket(LBW) decisions. The evidence suggests that away cricket teams, even at the elite international level, receive less favorable LBW decisions than home teams (Ring Rose, 2006; Sacheti et al, 2015).

Traditional, in international Key cricket, umpires normally came from the same country as the home team. After a probationary period (starting in 1992 and adopted in 1994), at least one of the two field umpires was not from the home or away team country, making the transition to both field umpires from neutral countries from 2002.

Researchers studied these changes to show that social pressure from the home crowd had an effect on referees’ home bias (Sacheti et al, 2015). During the Covid-19 pandemic, Test cricket temporarily returned to non-neutral umpires, sometimes in empty stadiums. This provided a setting to revisit the determinants of home advantage and biased judgments. Figure 1 below shows that home advantage in Test Cricket appears to have disappeared in 2021, despite the return of home referees.

Figure 1: Home/Away Profit Ratio in Test Cricket 1980-2021

Source: Author’s calculation

Compared to other sports, cricket was an early adopter of technology (since about 1992) to aid the decisions of officials. First used in 2008, the Decision Review System (DRS) allows players to refer a decision on the field they disagree with to a third (TV) umpire. The evidence suggests that this reduced the potential bias of decisions in favor of the home side and instilled greater confidence in the accuracy and fairness of decisions (Gregory-Smith et al, 2019).

By putting a limited number of decision revisions in the hands of the players on the field, an exciting dimension is added to the sports competition. This is in stark contrast to the way technology is being used to improve the accuracy of decision-making in football, where Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is constantly being criticized by players, fans and pundits.

What can cricket tell us about auctions and superstars?

The economics of superstars and their extreme merits have been of great importance ever since Sherwin Rosen’s groundbreaking article, which showed how even very small differences in talent can cause large differences in earnings (and player wages). The IPL offers a unique insight into auction talent and the value of top sports stars.

The IPL is an annual Twenty20 competition where players are bought at auction by the Leagues franchises. Players enter the auction with a reserve price (base) that they determine for themselves according to the general floors and ceilings set by the organizers. Franchises (teams) are given a maximum budget to spend. This setting generates some interesting questions for economists:

What reservation price should a player determine?

Do the auctions efficiently undervalue or overvalue players?

How big is the curse of the winners? (i.e. how much does the winning bidder pay too much for a player, only to be disappointed?)

At the time of the IPL auction, a player’s actual worth is unknown, but will be known once the players’ performance in the tournament is observed. A player’s price can be determined by good or rustling signals of their value (for example from recent performances or following/attracting superstars).

An extra dimension is added by the fact that participants (teams) in the auction compete directly for indivisible and limited amounts of talent if the Mumbai Indians win Ben Stokes, then Royal Challengers Bangalore cannot have him. This feature of talent markets has only been studied theoretically, but not empirically (Burguet and Skovics, 2019).

What can cricket learn from economics?

Cricket operators are constantly striving to keep demand high, sell tickets and maximize the value of broadcast rights, especially in the UK where the market for leisure activities and major team sports is highly competitive.

The determinants of cricket demand vary widely between casual and core supporters (Morley and Thomas, 2007). Traditionally, a cricket match is played over several days and the timing (day of the week and time of day) matters. But with consumer demand competing for time, administrators have been looking at shorter versions of the game, hoping to appeal to a wider and younger audience (casual supporters). As for attracting a large (and lucrative) audience, there is evidence that superstars are important for attending cricket (Blackham and Chapman, 2004;Bhattachayra and Smyth, 2003; Paton and Cooke, 2005). As mentioned above, there has been a move towards franchise cricket lately, such as the IPL.

The IPL has been the most successful model, aimed at attracting superstars, Indian and international, and giving room for emerging stars to break through. The new Hundredhas of the English and Wales Cricket Boards (ECB) tried to learn lessons from the IPL.

But it is uncertain what impact the new league will have on supporting cricket in England and Wales, which has traditionally been based on affinity with a wider range of more localized teams, who nurture local talent and work closely with local communities. Once the Hundred’s novelty wears off, it seems likely that the sport’s old and fairly successful institutions will suffer a lot from such a failed experiment. Last but not least, the ECB has spent a large part of its budget on marketing the Hundred. This money could have been invested in the local operations of cricket clubs across the country, which depend on the money flowing down through the ECB and the deals it makes with broadcasters.

Crickets’ rules have often been modified, especially in the shorter form, to create a better spectacle and increase viewer demand. Sports economists have long focused on competitive equilibrium in matches or tournaments as an important determinant of fan demand and interest.

But recent work suggests it’s less about competitive equilibrium and more about the degree or possibility of surprise, tension, and shock that really matter (Buriamo et al, 2019). It remains to be seen whether franchise cricket like the Hundred, with squads of players built from equal budgets in IPL-esque auctions, can generate enough of this surprise, suspense and shock to keep fans coming back for more in seasons to come.

Slow about rates the speed of play within a period, or what determines how much play a spectator gets to see in a day, poses a major threat to the appeal of cricket, even among die-hard supporters. This has been a growing concern for decades, with player bans and fines proving unsuccessful in reversing the trend.

Economic insights on the use of incentives and the design of mechanisms can help cricket managers solve this. Cricket managers can look to economic theory to address the problem. This theory suggests that the punishments must be strict and consistently enforceable in order to change behavior.

For example, penalties should be applied during the game and should significantly affect a team’s chance of winning (such as penalty runs). The Hundred League organizers have sought to encourage faster rates through in-play penalties, though the motivation may be to please the broadcasters who have made valuable primetime coverage of the venture.

Authors: Sarah Jewell and Carl Singleton

