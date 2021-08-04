Sports
Eight is enough / multiple second place finally wins the title of city tennis on the ninth attempt
For Matt Malinsky, the ninth time was the charm.
After falling eight times in the city’s men’s singles final, Malinsky broke through with his first title on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Columbus East boys and girls tennis coach and teacher at the Tipton Lakes Athletic Club defeated Anthony Sanders 6-3, 7-5.
“It feels like a relief, honestly,” Malinsky said. “Over the years I always felt like I should have done better in the final. Either I got nervous and cramped or didn’t play my best or was sometimes just smoked by someone who was really good.”
Tuesday night, a relaxed Malinsky took advantage of a quick start and a big finish. He took a 5-0 lead in the first set. Sanders won the next three games, but Malinsky closed the set.
“I was so familiar with Anthony playing,” said Malinsky. “He’s one of my best friends, so I think he brought out the best in me, just in my feelings on the pitch and my attitude, because in the first set it felt like I was just hitting with my boyfriend …van was able to take out all the pressure I would normally have I think that’s probably what happened in that first set, and then the second set, there were times when I forgot I was just playing with one of my best friends, and I had to grind a little more.”
Malinsky led 3-2 in the second set before Sanders won three games in a row to take a 5-3 lead. Malinsky then walked away four in a row to close out the game.
“I think it took a little longer for him to get in, but towards the end of the first set he kind of fought back,” said Malinsky. “We’ve had a lot of different practice sessions where we hit each other. We started to know each other’s games so well that some days he’d be sharper than me, and he’d just know exactly what to do and just pick me apart, and there were days when it was the opposite and I knew exactly what to do. He just wasn’t that sharp in the beginning, and I felt more relaxed there, just sort of hitting with my boyfriend.”
Sanders defeated Malinsky in the 2017 final. Sanders also won in 2018 when Malinsky was out after elbow surgery.
“He was up more often than I was,” Sanders said. “There were moments in the game where I felt really confident. At the end, even though I was behind 6-5, I was still confident in the last game. But he just had a little more patience and he definitely stepped up more tonight on the big occasions than I.”
Sanders, 25, is an assistant boys’ and girls’ tennis coach at Columbus North. He is going to senior year at Purdue Polytechnic where he is working as a mechanical engineer.
This summer, Sanders had a construction job. That made for long days Monday, when the semifinals were played, and Tuesday.
“Since working in construction, I haven’t hit that much, so I’d say there was a bit of fatigue, and I wasn’t as prepared physically as I’ve been in years,” Sanders said. “Maybe my movement wasn’t that good, but I don’t want to blame my work because I’m not the only one who works all day.”
Anthony offered to make it a Sanders singles sweep. His sister Melissa won the women’s singles by default when her Cincinnati finals opponent chose not to return to Columbus on Tuesday.
Melissa also won her match in the opening round by default. Her only match was a 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win against Supriya Sunder Rajan.
“It’s very exciting,” Melissa said. “I only had to play one game because of the draws, but a win is a win. I’m still very excited. My family plays in this tournament every year, so it’s nice to win if you can.”
After their singles final, Malinsky and Anthony Sanders teamed up to defend their doubles championship they won in 2019 (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19). They trailed Michael Schoumacher and Danny Frastaci 4-2 in the first set, before taking a 6-4, 6-1 win.
In other city finals on Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo of Julie and Ali Bergman defeated Tasha Overmyer and Andrea Regan 6-3, 6-1 to win the women’s open doubles division. Masahiro Sato defeated Darren Hickey 7-5, 6-2 in the Singles Finals aged 40+, Kevin Johnson and Mark Johnson defeated Jody Littrell and Tony Gambaiani 6-1, 1-6, (10-8) in the men’s Final 40 and more doubles and Caleb Morris of Lafayette won the standard 2.5 men’s singles.
On Monday, Andrea Burkhardt of Indianapolis and David Chader of Trafalgar defeated Akshaya Sabapathy and Kathryn Hodzen 6-1, 6-0 in the mixed doubles final. Jiazhou Zhong of Lafayette and Maomao Xu of Columbus defeated Carl Fry and Andy Scheidler 6-0, 6-1 in the 4.0 men’s doubles final, and Bharat Joshi defeated Fry 6-0, 6-1 in the 2.5 men’s doubles.
A total of 75 players took part in the adult divisions of the city tournament. Another 60 played in the junior classes, which were contested on Friday.
