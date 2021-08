Despair and hope among hockey stars: The Tribune India

Tribune News Service Jalandhar, August 3 It was a day of roller coaster emotions for Indian hockey fans. When the Indian men led Belgium 2-1 in the Olympics hockey semi-finals, it was a moment to celebrate – but when they allowed goals to first give up their lead and then concede the lead, joy turned to despair. The families whose sons were playing in Tokyo went through the same emotions: joy and despair. But there remains hope for a medal that would ensure a victory over Germany in the bronze play-off. Manjit Kaur, mother of Indian captain Manpreet Singh, was saddened by today’s loss. She was unhappy and said her son was in the same frame of mind when they talked after the game. “Khush nahi si oh,” she said. “We are all disappointed after today’s loss,” she added. “Let’s see what happens in the next match with Germany … Asi Germany now easy nahi lai sakde (we can’t take it easy against Germany).” Hoping for bronze The families of the four players from the Amritsar district also hope for bronze in a victory over Germany. Balwinder Singh, Dilpreet Singh’s father, said he spoke to his son after the match. “He sounded a little discouraged and I told him not to lose heart over a result that cannot be changed,” Balwinder said. “I told him – put all your energy into the next game, because the whole country would look at you all with hope.” “It’s better to have something than nothing,” said Hardev Singh, Shamsher Singh’s father, from Attari village. “One of the two teams has to lose. Unfortunately it was not our day.” Sarbjit Singh, Harmanpreet Singh’s father, said he spoke to his son and his roommate Mandeep Singh to motivate them for the crucial game against the Germans. “I told them not to worry about a lost game and to focus on the next game as all of India is hoping for a hockey medal this time,” Sarbjit said. “In any case, it is no small feat that this team has reached the semi-finals at the Olympics after decades.” “I told them that they played well today and that Belgium only steered the game in their favor in the last 10 minutes,” he added. Gurjant Singh’s father Baldev Singh said the team played well for the most part. “They were leading 2-1 in the first half and only in the second half did Belgium convert penalty corners into goals. This means that our team’s field hockey is strong enough to withstand direct attacks,” he said, hoping the team would secure a medal on Thursday. In Faridkot, drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh’s family remains convinced the team would come back with a medal. “They still have a chance to take home a bronze medal, and I have no doubt the boys will bring back a medal,” said Rupinder’s father, Harinder Singh. (With input from Amritsar & Faridkot)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/despair-hope-at-homes-of-hockey-stars-292562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos