Wednesday on the air at the Tokyo Olympics





OLYMPIC ON TV Listings are subject to change. Go to nbcolympics.com/schedule for the most complete daily overview. *—not part of basic package Today NBC (8/8 spectrum; 8/8 HT) 12:05 p.m. Diving, men’s springboard final; Athletics, finals and semi-finals; Men’s 110m Hurdles; women’s 400m hurdles; 800m ladies; 200m ladies; Gymnastics, Final; balance beac for women; Men’s Horizontal Bar 8 hours Equestrian, individual jumping final; Artistic swimming, duet final; Canoeing, Sprint Qualification; Sport Climbing, Women’s Qualification; Women’s Volleyball, USA vs. Dominican Republic; Skateboarding, Women’s Park Finals; Diving, Women’s Platform Qualification 2 p.m. Beach volleyball, female. Semifinals (live); Track & Field, finals, semi-finals and qualification; woman. 4×100 relay qualification (live); woman. Steeplechase Finals; 800m final men; 200m final men; woman. 400m Semifinals; woman. 1500m Semifinals; Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifier (live); Men’s triple jump final (live); Men’s shot put final (live); Final 110 hurdles men (live); Diving, Women’s Platform Semifinals (Live) 18:05 Volleyball, Men’s Semifinals (live) 8:35 p.m. Beach volleyball, female. Semi finals; Track & Field, finals, semi-finals and qualification; Diving, Platform Women Semifinals US (29/555 spectrum; 123/123 HT) 4 hours Sport Climbing, Women’s Qualification; Cycling, track final; Table Tennis, Team Semi-Finals; Handball, Women’s Quarterfinals; Weightlifting, men’s final; Wrestling, Finale; Boxing, finals and semifinals; Volleyball, Women’s Quarter Finals; Basketball, Women’s Quarterfinals 2 p.m. Track and Field, Final (live); Final 110 hurdles men; Men’s shot put final; Men’s triple jump final; heptathlon; decathlon 20:00 Diving, women’s platform final (live); Beach Volleyball, Women’s Semifinals; Football, bronze medal women (live) CNBC (NA/116 spectrum; 176 HT) 2 p.m. Skateboarding, Men’s Park Qualification (live); Skateboarding, Men’s Park Qualification; Diving, women’s platform semi-final (live); Canoeing, sprint final (live); Skateboarding, men’s park final (live); Canoeing, sprint final; Field hockey, bronze medal men 8 p.m. Field hockey, men’s bronze medal; Water Polo, Women’s Semi (live) NBCSN (19/210 spectrum; 87/87 HT) 2 p.m. water polo, men’s quarterfinals; Beach Volleyball, Men’s Quarterfinals; Basketball, Women’s Quarterfinals; Equestrian sport, individual jumping final 8 p.m. Volleyball, Women’s Quarter Finals; Track & Field, men’s 20 km walk (live); Skateboarding, Men’s Park Finals; Handball, Men’s Semifinals OLYMPIC CHANNEL: TEAM USA HOME (NA/202 Spectrum; 260 HT)* 3 hours of wrestling 4 p.m. Wrestling Qualifiers (live); Women’s freestyle 53 kg; Women’s freestyle 57 kg; Freestyle men 57 kg; Men’s freestyle 74 kg; Men’s freestyle 86 kg; Freestyle men 125 kg 6:30 pm Wrestling 20:00 Wrestling, Competition 23:15 Wrestling, Final (live) WAVE (30/216 spectrum; 86/86 HT) 3:30 am First round ladies 12:30 p.m. Second Round Women (live) Thursday NBC (8/8 spectrum; 8/8 HT) 12:05 PM Beach volleyball, female. Semi finals; Track & Field, finals, semi-finals and qualification; Diving, Platform Women Semifinals 8 hours Canoeing, sprint final; Water polo, women’s semifinal; Sport climbing, men’s final; Cycling, track final; Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon 2 p.m. Skateboarding, men’s park final; Diving, platform final ladies; Track & Field; 400m men, final; decathlon; heptathlon; 1500m men, semifinal; Beach volleyball, women’s final 18:05 Canoeing, Sprint Qualifying (live); Basketball, woman. Semifinals (live) 8:00 pm football, women’s final; Sweden vs. Canada 8:35 PM Skateboarding, Men’s Park Final; Diving, platform final ladies; Track & Field; 400m men, final; decathlon; heptathlon; 1500m men, semifinal; Beach volleyball, women’s final US (29/555 spectrum; 123/1123 HT) Midnight cycling, track final; Water Polo, Women’s Semifinals (live); Volleyball, Men’s Semifinals (live) 4 hours Beach Volleyball, Men’s Semifinal; Table tennis, women’s team final; Karate, Final; Boxing, finals and semi-finals 10:00 a.m. Wrestling, Final; Sport climbing, men’s final; Basketball, Men’s Semifinals; Water polo, women’s semi-finals 2 p.m. cycling, track final; Canoeing, Sprint Qualifying (live) 4 p.m. Soccer, women’s final (live); Volleyball, Women’s Semifinals (live) 8:00 p.m. Diving, Men’s Platform Qualification (Live); Women’s Handball Semifinals (live); Cycling, track final CNBC (NA/116 spectrum; 176 HT) 2 p.m. Table tennis, women’s team final; Beach Volleyball, Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Gymnastics, Rhythmic Individual Qualification (live) 6:15 PM Canoeing, Sprint Qualifying; Field hockey, bronze medal ladies 20:00 cycling, track final; Water Polo, Men’s Semifinals (Live) NBCSN (19/210 spectrum; 87/87 HT) 1 Hour Basketball, Men’s Semifinals (Live) 3 a.m. Table tennis, female. Bronze Team Medal; Handball, Men’s Semifinals 6 o’clock Field hockey, men’s final; Baseball, Semifinal 10:30 a.m. Track & Field, Men’s 50km Walk (live) 2.30 pm Beach volleyball, women’s semi-final; Football, Women’s Bronze Medal; Water polo, women’s semi-finals 5:00 p.m. Basketball, Men’s Semifinals; Water polo, women’s semi-finals 8 p.m. Volleyball, Men’s Semi-Finals 9.30pm Track & Field, Women’s 20km Walk (live); Gymnastics, Rhythmic Individual Qualification OLYMPIC CHANNEL: TEAM USA HOME (NA/202 Spectrum; 260 HT)* 3 hours Wrestling, Competition 4 p.m. Wrestling, Final (live); Wrestling, Competition 20:00 Wrestling, Competition 23:15 Wrestling, Final (live) WAVE (30/216 spectrum; 86/86 HT) 1 hour Second round ladies 12:30 pm Third Round Women (live) Tokyo Olympics schedule by means of Honolulu Star Advertiser

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/08/04/sports/on-the-air-wednesday-at-the-tokyo-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos