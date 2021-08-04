Sports
Padres vs. Athletics – Game Recap – August 3, 2021
OAKLAND, California — Tommy Pham hit a leadoff homer, Austin Nola had four hits and two RBI, and the San Diego Padres knocked the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Tuesday night.
Manny Machado added two hits and scored twice for San Diego. Blake Snell threw around traffic for five innings and gave up one run when the Padres won for the second time in three games since star shortstop Fernando Tats Jr. with a shoulder injury.
Padres’ attack didn’t seem to miss the star hitter against As. Every starter in San Diego had at least one basehit or scored a run.
Up and down the lineup, the guys just weren’t trying to do too much, said Padres manager Jayce Tingler. Stayed in the middle of the field and tried to stay on top of that stove. With Tommy setting the tone in the first and some big hits in the second, that was huge. Really good night attacking.
Starling Marte had three hits for Oakland, including his first homerun with the Ashes.
Pham hit his 12th homerun on the ninth pitch from As starter Sean Manaea (8-7). The Padres leadoff hitter also had an RBI single in the third when San Diego scored four consecutive two-out hits.
San Diego scored twice in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Trent Grisham had a two-run single that drove in Machado and Eric Hosmer, who slid past catcher Yan Gomes without being tagged, then quickly got back up and hit home plate.
We moved well through the lineup, said Nola. The important thing is that the pitcher hits and swings on good pitches.
Snell (5-4) entered the game with the highest road ERA among pitchers with at least 11 starts away from home before beating the Ashes. He struckout six and walked three.
Four relievers each retired three batters to complete the seven-hitter.
There’s still a lot to work on, but it’s definitely heading in the right direction with a win, Snell said. I need to keep attacking the zone and get outs faster. I just have to find a way to get better.
The As had runners on base in each of the first four innings, but failed to score.
After Mark Canha led off the first with a single and Marte doubled, Snell retired the next three batters without letting the ball go out of the infield. Oakland loaded the bases with one out in the second when Canha flew out to the right and Wil Myers threw out Josh Harrison as he landed at home plate to complete the double play.
A tough game with situational at bats, said manager Bob Melvin. We got some guys on, we ran some. We just didn’t put together good at bats in those situations. Not our best game.
Manaea gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his shortest appearance since early May. The southpaw was drilled in the leg by a 112.5 mph comeback in the second inning.
They were busy with everything, Manaea said.
GOING THE EXTRA BASE
The Padres have had at least two extra-base hits in 24 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind the Los Angeles Angels (37). The Padres series is also the second longest in franchise history.
TRAINERS ROOM
Padres: LHP Matt Strahm (right patellar tendon) was activated from the 60-day injured list. RHP Taylor Williams (right knee) began a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A El Paso. IF Jorge Mateo was designated for assignment.
Athletics: IF/OF Chad Pinder (right hamstring) made infield-grounders before the game, but has yet to progress to running bases, which is the next step in his recovery. Pinder has been in the IL since July 8.
NEXT ONE
Athletics RHP Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA) throws the final of this two-game short series, while the Padres counterattacks with RHP Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.94). Montas defeated the Padres in his only appearance against them in 2018. Musgrove has won three of his last four decisions, coming off a 11-strikeout appearance against Colorado in his last start.
