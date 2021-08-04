Make or break England series for Rohit Sharma in Test cricket: Sanjay Manjrekar





Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said the upcoming series against England will make or break Rohit Sharma in its purest form. Nagpur-born Rohit made his test debut against the West Indies in 2013 and has averaged 46.18 with seven centuries and 12 half-centuries. However, it is his performance in overseas conditions that has raised quite a few eyebrows. While Rohit averages nearly 80 at home, the numbers drop to the 1920s abroad. He also recently flattered himself in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the Rose Bowl. Manjrekar was clear in saying that if the 34-year-old cannot perform in the five-game streak, India will have to look for its alternative in white. Manjrekar expressed his views in his column for the Hindustan Times. Sanjay Manjrekar opens This is a make-or-break series for the Test batter in (Rohit) Sharma, as it makes no sense to have a batter with more than 40 Tests under his belt, aged 34, on the Test team if he you will only get high scores in india, Manjrekar wrote. Manjrekar also sounded concerned about Ravi Ashwins’ appearances in English conditions. Ashwin was the leading wicket taker in the inaugural WTC With 71 Scalps and also scored a century in the Chepauk earlier this year. Nevertheless, Manjrekar felt that Ashwin could be an asset to India due to the apparent inability of the English batters to play spin. This is also a great series for Ashwin. He has just 18 wickets in seven games in England, also having injury issues lately when he has been abroad. Manjrekar wrote. I wonder if it’s because he’s being forced to use his body more to get a bite from fields that aren’t as responsive as the ones at home. At home he hardly misses a test. With the new English batters not as adept at playing spin, India will occasionally look to Ashwin, now on his third trip to England, to become the match winner. he claimed The series kicks off on Wednesday, August 4 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In 2018, Virat Kohli and Co defeated the Three Lions at the same venue in a test after Hardik Pandyas won a match-winning five-wicket haul.

