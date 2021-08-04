Center court with Naomi Osaka’s trainer: the young tennis star’s first Olympic experience

Yutaka Nakamura, 49, is a personal trainer for 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka. In this edition of his regular series, Nakamura reflects on Osaka’s experience at the Tokyo Games, including her early elimination that prevented her from earning an Olympic medal and her feat of lighting the Olympic cauldron as the last torch-runner at the Games’ opening ceremony. .

Naomi lost in the third round match of the Tokyo Olympics, but I think it became an important experience for her to stand on the Olympic podium for the first time.

Naomi loves Japan, and her homeland, the host of the games, is something special to her. Dyeing her hair red and white – the colors of the Japanese flag – shortly before her departure to Japan also showed her attachment to the Tokyo Games. As was the case with her role as the last torch runner. I think Naomi was chosen for this role because many people have appreciated her words and thoughts that she has expressed, and I also felt that she wanted to share them with others. We discussed her great achievement, talked about her gratitude to the Olympics and how she took on such a big role.

Although I was born and raised in Japan, I have also lived abroad for many years, so I was super happy to be able to come home to join the Games as Naomi’s trainer. When I looked at her, I noticed she was looking forward to the Olympics, and apparently she sensed that I was looking forward to it too. Before boarding our flight to leave for the games, and on other occasions, Naomi told me I looked excited, and I responded by showing her a fist pump.

As the current Tokyo Olympics have restrictions due to the coronavirus, it’s a shame we won’t be able to go to other competition venues or play in front of spectators, but I also felt an Olympic-esque atmosphere around the games. There are Olympic logos in venues and delegates around the world wear uniforms with their country’s flags. Volunteers who help run the games are also on hand, and they wave to us with a smile on their face. As we drove a golf cart through the competition venue at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, the driver told Naomi to do her best. A very warm and nice atmosphere enveloped the area. There were several people of both sexes, from college students to the elderly, and Naomi also seemed happy with words of encouragement. She thanked everyone in Japanese.



Trainer Yutaka Nakamura, second from right, looks at tennis player Naomi Osaka, who appeared at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021, in a third round of the women’s singles tennis competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. is Osaka’s trainer, Natsuko Mogi, while her coach, Wim Fissette, is pictured fourth from the right. (Mainichi/Toshiki Miyama)

While I couldn’t watch other events at the actual venues, I love sports of all kinds and have turned on the TV in my spare time to watch the Olympics. As is the case with typical competitions, “Team Naomi” members, including coach Wim Fissette and trainer Natsuko Mogi, who specializes in body care, also accompanied us to Tokyo, and I took the lead in bringing up the topic of the Olympics. to bring. Since Naomi loves basketball, we talked about watching basketball player Rui Hachimura on TV, as well as Japan’s gold medals, such as “The Abe sisters’ victories in judo were amazing.”

Naomi’s training usually takes place in Los Angeles, so the team also shared how Yuto Horigome, who took gold in men’s street skateboarding, also lives there. Although Naomi is a tennis player, I think she is sometimes influenced by other sports. She was curious about how athletes in other sports, including softball, soccer, table tennis, swimming, and badminton, were doing in the games, and I also watched them by noting how athletes behaved after winning or losing, and other factors. .

Naomi couldn’t reach her goal of winning a gold medal this time, but I think she did a good job in her first and second match. While anyone can get tense and nervous during their first match, she focused intensely from her first match, demonstrating agility and a determination not to give up in response to unexpected drop shots near the net. It was the first time in two years that she played in Japan and she wanted to give her best in the Olympics in her home country. In a tense atmosphere, her opponent took the lead during the match she lost, and this must have made it difficult for her to get back together.

Naomi’s Tokyo Games have come to an end, but the 23-year-old still has plenty of room to grow. As she trains more, she has the ability to bring out the best of her skills not only on hard courts, where she excels, but also on clay and grass courts. The US Open — one of four Grand Slam tournaments — kicks off at the end of August, so we’re eager to work hard and aim for her third win in that event.

(Interview by Hiromi Nagano, Tokyo City News Department. Nagano is a former professional tennis player who has competed in all four major tournaments.)

Profile: Originally from Tokyo, Yutaka Nakamura is currently the strength and conditioning coach of Naomi Osaka, the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open champion. Nakamura has led training programs for many professionals including Maria Sharapova, Kei Nishikori, Tommy Haas, Mary Pierce and Jennifer Capriati.