Hockey: New hockey academy a great success

Pucks flew up, ice flew, hockey sticks slammed on hard surfaces to congratulate good play Tuesday, Aug. 3. Heavy breathing was the norm at Essential Health Sports Center as 18 varsity girls hockey players skated endlessly on the penultimate day of Lakes Hockey Academy.

As smiles twinkled behind the players’ hockey helmets, it was easier to see the smiles of the four camp hosts and coaches.

The whole camp was good and it’s encouraging that every group has asked why we don’t skate anymore, said camp instructor Mitch Mclain. We could have gone the other way where they asked us. It is encouraging that they are the ones asking for more. And again, it’s fun. We love coming to the ice rink. That’s why we do this. We love coming to the ice rink.

Lakes Hockey Academy was a five-week hockey clinic taught by McLain, Cole Smith, Chris Pohlkamp, ​​and Joey Frazer with the help of Brainerd High School speed and strength coach and Takedown Gyms fitness and recreation advisor Mike Holtan.

The four former Brainerd Warriors all went on to play junior hockey after high school. McLain and Pohlkamp then landed at Bowling Green State University, while Smith played at the University of North Dakota.

BOWLING GREEN: Men’s College Hockey: Bowling Green Conquers Lake Superior State

McLain ended up on the Minnesota Wild preseason roster in 2019, while Smith is in the Nashville Predators system.

Frazer played and is now a coach for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League – the highest junior level of hockey.

FRAZER: Frazer MVP of the Boys Hockey Team

I just think having all these guys playing at a really high level makes us want to do better, first of all, said current Brainerd/Little Falls warrior Molly Hagelie. Then it’s just so much more fun. I’m excited to come to the rink every day and just work hard and do my best.

Hagelie said she’s seen growth in all of her teammates over the five weeks. She said that for someone hoping to take their game to the next level, the academy was a good fit.

Molly Hagelie

They just let us know what we need to do to get to that next level and how much harder we should work. Because we know they are so good at what they do, we just want to copy that.

The focus of the academy was to develop a players foundation with an emphasis on their preparation, drive, attitude, integrity and responsibility. It wanted to apply the day-to-day processes modeled by top-level players while learning the basics and how to apply them at game speed.

They definitely take us to a level where we haven’t been before, said Josie Kappes. It just gives us more confidence knowing we can do this and keep up.

It is quite difficult. I would say the hardest part is the scrimmages, just because we compete against each other and we love to do that. Just the work ethic they expect from us makes it hard and helps us sweat a lot.

Kappes played in all 19 varsity games for the Warriors last season. She scored four goals and two assists.

I was very excited about this academy, Kappes said. We got to know these coaches during our bridge season and the way they coached and the way they came to the rink every day just made it fun and got me so excited for summer ice.

The academy also wanted to encourage creativity and grow a player’s sense of hockey IQ for in-game situations.

When not on the ice, players focused on strength training and plyometric development and also received video training.

This is definitely a lot more than other camps I’ve been to because (the coaches) played at such a high level, so it makes us want to be as good as them, Macy Peterson said. Other camps are like fathers who come here and try to teach us.

Macy Peterson

Peterson took the team points lead for the Warriors last season when she scored nine goals and 11 assists. She thoroughly enjoyed the intensity the four brought to the ice each day. The attitude was also a major reason Avery LeMieur loved coming to the ice.

Unlike other coaches, their attitude is the best I’ve ever been coached by, said LeMieur. They are always happy to be here. They are worked up when we do something right and they teach us when we do something wrong. That’s something I really look for in a coach. Just the energy they bring to the ice makes me want to be more positive than I already am. That’s a big reason why I love coming here every day.

And coming every day has been a struggle for LeMieur, who has also been busy with football this summer, but she said the coaches made it so she doesn’t mind the time investment.

Avery LeMieur

It’s really hard because I get out of peat time every day for this, LeMieur said. I’m a senior for football so I help the captain training and I have to really dig deep and find that extra energy and mental toughness to come here and do my best and do my best. I think it’s challenging, but I’ve been doing it all summer so my body has gotten used to it.

WARRIOR GIRLS: Girls Hockey: New-Look Warriors Enter 2021 Hungry

The academy had five different groups that started early in the morning with the guys from the varsity players. They were followed by the girls’ varsity players. In the afternoon, bantam, peewee and squirts all got ice time with the coaches.

I think we were lucky enough to be home during this COVID season and we saw and got involved with youth hockey and the most important thing for us was that we wanted to teach these kids that they have different equipment, said McLain. If they believe in themselves, they can do great things in hockey or in life. We learned all the way in such a way that you don’t want to take a day off or take your time for granted and we just want them to work and work at full speed.

McLAIN: NHL: BHS graduate McLain awaits NHL opportunity

Cole Smith said one of the more unique aspects of the academy is the different backgrounds each coach offers. Despite all being Brainerd’s, all four players took different paths to get to where they are today.

I think each of us is a unique asset to coaching, Smith said. We’ve all played on different programs, different levels, higher levels than high school hockey, so we’ve been exposed to a lot of different drills, skill drills, team drills and things like that. When you can get a combined knowledge from different areas, you can really teach people different ways and ways to play the game. As a group of coaches it was nice to switch things up and learn new exercises from each other.

SMITH: NHL: Warriors grad Smith makes NHL debut with Predators

Despite coming from coaching parents, Smith said he never focused on the coaching aspect of hockey. Doing so this summer has given him a different perspective that he hopes will help him in the NHL next season.

I haven’t really gotten into the coaching aspect of things yet and to be able to look back at some of the different things our coaches did even when they were in college and why they did it and to be able to give that back to the children, said Smith. If I go back to play next season, I can understand the game a little bit more and understand where my coaches come from and just see the ice better.

NHL: ‘Of course I was ecstatic,’ says Brainerd’s Cole Smith after NHL debut with Predators

And while hockey development is key, having fun makes the process easier.

We are not their usual coaches during the season where it gets repetitive, said Pohlkamp. Were more friends than coaches, but were still coaching at the same time. So we got that and plus, were a friendly face but at the same time hard work is what we tried to do.

POHLKAMP: College Hockey Men: Pohlkamp, ​​McLain score in Bowling Green sweep

And as long as the group stays close to home during the off-season and the players keep coming back, McLain sees the academy hanging out for a while.

I think the coolest thing for the players is that we wear the same skates as them, said McLain. were still playing. Were in their position, so we know how they feel. We know what they see. We can ask them what they see and we can bond in a way and I think that’s the biggest advantage we have right now.

JEREMY MILLSOP can be reached at 218-855-5856 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.