12-year-old Syrian Olympic table tennis player Hend Zaza receives training in China – The New Indian Express





Through AFP TOKYO: Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete to compete in the Tokyo Olympics at just 12 years old, has been invited by China to learn from the undisputed masters of the sport, Chinese media say. Zaza, who rose to fame overnight in her war-torn country by qualifying for Tokyo last year, was beaten 4-0 in the preliminary phase by Austria’s Liu Jia. That brought her Olympics to an early end, but now it looks like Zaza will head to China – which has so far won gold in the men’s and women’s singles in Tokyo – for training next month. Zaza was invited by the China Olympic Committee, state broadcaster CCTV said, quoting her as saying: “I am looking forward to training abroad so that I can make continuous progress and fulfill my championship dream. “Of course, first of all I hope to reach the level of Chinese players. My dream is to be as strong as Chinese players and I look forward to going to China and getting the same training as them.” Zaza had to overcome serious setbacks to reach the Olympics, where she carried the Syrian flag during the opening ceremony. Syria’s civil war has killed about 500,000 people, displaced millions and destroyed infrastructure since it began in 2011 with the suppression of anti-government protests. “The conditions in which I trained in Syria were very difficult for me, I wanted another floor. We didn’t have such tables and preparations,” Zaza said earlier. Zaza was the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Romanian Beatrice Hustiu competed in figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics.

