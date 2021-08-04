Prince among the paupers at SJN

SJN HEAR

Prince looked critically at the reality of cricket as it has been shaped by the wider reality out there © Getty

The good, the bad and the ugly were in the spotlight this week during CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project hearings. Like the fixers before him, Thabang Moroe tried to use the platform to polish his tarnished reputation. AfriForum, a pressure group that stinks of white supremacy, planned to ignore the elephant in the room – racism – and insult irrelevantly at the supposedly greater evil of quota selection.

And then there was Ashwell Prince, who was everything Moroe and AfriForum were not. In the best way: clear, thoughtful, constructive and firmly connected to reality. Listening to Prince testify on Monday (Aug. 2) was like watching him hit. It wasn’t always pretty, but that didn’t make it any less damn fine; tough, uncompromising, a fair fight with the truth of the matter, and good luck getting him out.

“I viewed my career as a war,” said Prince. His testimony was not a place for emotion, but any cricket person who heard or read those words should be shocked enough to think long and hard about what they mean and why he felt that way. Cricket becomes a career for a select few and, for exponentially more others, a passion. Under no circumstances should it lead to comparisons with war. What brought Prince, and many like him, through the game as punishment for daring to be a part of it?

Moroe’s submission amounted to little more than a slander from the media – who he says wrote him out of his job as CEO of CSA, revealing he was fired in august. It was presumably the press that hoarded the unprecedented power that ended up in Moroe’s hands, the press that chased away sponsors alarmed by the lack of governance that befell CSA when it wielded that power, the press that spent thousands on booze paid for with Moroe’s corporate credit card, the press that cited Moroe 681 times – mostly in damning terms – in the 457 pages of an independent forensic report on the chaos in cricket, and the press that unjustly revoked the accreditation of five of its senior members for their ability to do their jobs .

So far did Moroe stray from the SJN’s path that the project’s ombudsman, Dumisa Ntsebeza, interrupted to read him the job description. But that didn’t stop Moroe from blaming everyone for what went wrong at CSA during his disastrous tenure. Everyone except himself, though.

As a black South African, there can be no doubt that Moroe has, has and will experience racist treatment from his white compatriots. Too many of them got his job because he’s black and he made a mess of it because he’s black. He will never be good enough for those people because he is black. Closer to the truth, because he’s black, we’ll never know how good he would have been. Some of those mistakes may have helped lead Moroe astray. But he cannot expect to be taken seriously if he claims, as he did on Tuesday, that he is faultless.

For example, Moroe’s theory that he was removed to make way for Jacques Faul as acting chief executive, who in turn paved the way for Graeme Smith to become director of cricket, is false. Cricbuzz has seen posts dated December 2, 2019 — four days before CSA suspended Moroe and nine days before Smith’s appointment was announced — in which Moroe wrote to Smith, “I think you’re the man for this job! I really wouldn’t approached you as I didn’t believe it! … This position is for you chief!”

AfriForum’s Quixote penchant for the windmills of blackness might have been a little funny had it not come from people who don’t understand the sick joke that they owe everything they have in life to being born white. Like so many of their sad faces, they mistakenly believe that they have integrity. What they really have is the tolerance of those who continue to undermine, deny and insult them despite everything. Not that they can see that. That would require a measure of selflessness that, like Moroe, they failed to show.

The group’s written offer to the SJN was a report titled “The Collapse of CSA,” on the face of it a fiction because CSA faltered but never collapsed. It spoke of teams being chosen “for cricket reasons and for cricket reasons only”. As if such a thing would be possible in a society laced with septic racism. The top line of a subsection entitled 2003 was: “The Proteas Selected Five POCs [players of colour] as if that were all AfriForum could see, and as if these “POCs” were subhumans who had been driven off somewhere deep and dark and not cricketers who had built their games to the required standard along with everyone else.

“CSA announced that there would be no quotas for the World Cup in May,” says the 2019 subsection. “Nevertheless, the Proteas scored an average of exactly five POCs for the tournament — with variations only in the first two matches — and no less than two. black Africans played throughout the competition, despite only having three in the squad.” Because, you know, black and brown players couldn’t possibly make the XI because they were good enough. Oh no: players like Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir were only in the XI because of the idiots and their politics. What? The number of selected white players is still significantly higher than that of black or brown players? Forget it. Quotas! goals! unfair!

That’s not far from what Prince discovered when he arrived in the national team in 2002: “There was no welcome from the coach. There was no, ‘Let’s make this man comfortable’. It was a lonely place. One person know when they are welcome, and you know when you are not welcome. You can get an idea if people want you here or not want you here. It would have been nice if people supported you. You saw it happen with other guys your age, your peers. You saw it happen to a new player if he was white, but it didn’t happen if the player wasn’t white.”

But the political was not just personal to Prince. Unlike the three front men who represented AfriForum, he took the race conversation to a new, higher level. “We need to find ways to select better cricket teams, from junior age groups to the top,” Prince said. “Are we really going to have an environment where my son’s friends who are 12, 13, 14 won’t play cricket because they’re white or colored or Indian? Is that the future of our cricket?

“CSA may have an image in their mind of a team with so many white players, so many black players, then ‘we feel we have the perfect transformation mix’. If you keep choosing [at a higher level] players who perform at a lower level … [and] … other players can’t get into the team because they don’t have the right color, then you have a problem forever.”

That led Sandile July, one of Ntsebeza’s assistants, to say, “Those things would be said by people who are against transformation. They see anything that tries to change the status quo as a threat to their comfort. It goes with whiteness. So if you’re black, you’re incompetent until you prove otherwise.”

But since the argument for a more inclusive, less exclusive future was spearheaded by Prince—a product of excellence and hard work given a fairer chance through transformation—it couldn’t be dismissed so easily.

What distinguished Prince’s contribution is that it was about more than ruling out cases of racism. Prince also didn’t try to come up with grandiose conspiracies, nor did he focus on himself. Instead, he looked critically at the reality of cricket as shaped by the wider reality beyond. Of course there is racism in South African cricket: it is part of a deeply racist society. What are we – all of us – going to do about it?

