Flag football turns out to be a popular alternative to contact sport

Autumn means football. The simple statement sparks excitement in hundreds of young athletes, but fear in many parents who aren’t overly excited to watch their children play a contact-centric sport.

Casa Grande High School head football coach John Antonio teams up with Santa Rosa Junior College defensive coordinator Dante DePaola to bring flag football to the North Bay. Antonio has been working for several years not only with the Petaluma Panthers youth contact football program, but also with a local non-contact flag program. Antonio and DePaola have now joined Gridiron Football, a national organization that offers structured football leagues and competitions.

It’s football that even moms would approve of.

The local coaches are now taking applications for the fall leagues that begin play on September 6.

Antonio emphasizes that flag football is not intended to replace the contact sport, but to provide an alternative for children and parents who do not want to play contact or for those who want to use it as an introduction to the contact game.

It gives a platform to start playing football without the worries of contact, Antonio said. We want children to learn to love the sport and play it safely,

He explained that flag football is not a competition with other sports. We encourage children to take up other sports. They can still play football, baseball, basketball or other sports.

Antonio said another advantage of the flag program is that it does not take much time. Everything is packed into two hours every Sunday with both training and competition. Two hours and we were done, Antonio said. There is plenty of time for children to practice other sports or be with their families.

Much of the coaching, officiating, and field preparation for the youth games is done by high school students.

There are competitions for ages 6 and under to 15 and under.

For players who want to experience contact, a flex league will be offered in the spring with nine-man teams participating in limited contact in full football gear.

In the summer, there is a competition for high school players who go seven-on-seven.

Other area coaches are excited about flag football.

It’s a safe way to introduce the game, said Petaluma High Head Coach Rick Krist. It allows the kids to learn some skills that they will use later.

Krist pointed out that with flag football all players can be involved in passing, catching and running the football. In contact football, many of the youngsters are pigeonholed as linemen and don’t have a chance to play some of the skill positions.

It’s also a lot cheaper, the coach said. Football equipment can be very expensive.

St. Vincent High School Head Coach Trent Herzog is also a big supporter of flag football. It’s a great idea, he said. I am a big believer and supporter, especially for young children. It’s a great way to teach them how to catch and throw, and it certainly gets them excited about football.

The fall league includes teams from Santa Rosa, Marin County, and Petaluma. Players can register as entire teams or sign up as free agents and be assigned to teams from their area.

To register, go to the GridronFB.com website and enter your zip code to find a program near you.