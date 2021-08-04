RedHawks catcher Kelly has ‘high energy’ presence and hockey background

I could run really well, but then I got really bored standing there, said Kelly, who played hockey until he was about 17 years old.

Kelly, of Roswell, Georgia, was asked to move to catcher in his junior year of high school and welcomed the opportunity.

Hockey is so fast, Kelly said. Catcher is a bit the same. You never really have a playoff or a play where you’re not aware of what’s going on. I like catching because you are involved in literally every game.

30-year-old Kelly has been an avid for the RedHawks this season with his ability behind the plate and in the batter’s box. Hes helped deal with a youthful pitching staff, who has eight rookies. The RedHawks will conclude a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7:02 PM. FM is on the hunt for a playoff spot as it is in the mix for second place in the North Division.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Dylan Kelly throws the ball back to pitcher Austin Ver Steeg during their game against the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum

If you’re even close to Dylan Kelly for five minutes, you can see the level of high energy he brings every day, said RedHawks manager Chris Coste. His energy and desire to win and be a great catcher for his pitchers are consistent. He brings it every day. … Every team needs a couple of guys like that.

Kelly, who played at the University of Missouri, is in his second season with the RedHawks. He was a toddler when he first put on skates. Brian Kelly, Dylan’s father, played hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and professionally in the defunct International Hockey League and Sweden.

Dylan Kelly was a talented center for high-level youth hockey teams in Georgia who traveled to tournaments across the country. By the time he entered high school, baseball was beginning to emerge as a more viable long-term option. Dylan said his grades were starting to suffer and hockey was starting to become more of a job.

I wasn’t ready, Kelly said he might have to leave his family to play junior hockey. It is heavy. I enjoyed baseball and it was a better atmosphere.

Kelly, who attended Centennial High School in Roswell (a suburb of Atlanta), has been playing professional baseball since 2014 when he was with the Normal (Ill.) CornBelters, then a member of the Frontier League. Kelly has spent most of his professional career in independent competitions. He played six games in 2015 with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

No one takes this more seriously than Dylan Kelly, Coste said.

Coste said Kelly has been an invaluable asset to the youth pitching staff this season. The RedHawks have moved four high-end starting pitchers to Major League-organizations since the beginning of May, three of which were moved after the season began.

If ever there was a year where we needed it, it’s this year with so many young pitchers and he’s doing such a great job with the lead, Coste said. He really wants to help the young pitchers and get them through the inning, get them through the game and improve their careers. He takes all those things incredibly seriously.

Kelly was also reliable at the plate, hitting .307 with nine doubles, five homeruns and 45 RBI’s in 57 games. He hit a three-run home run in Tuesday’s 8-6 win against Kansas City. Coste said hitting the left-handed Kellys can be overlooked.

When it gets hot, it’s a force on the record, Coste said. He takes pride in helping his team behind the plate and on the plate.

Coste said Kelly has the makeup to be a manager or coach when his playing days are over. Kelly said he’d like to do that.

I see myself coaching all over this after this, Kelly said. I’m proud of that and see the game differently than anyone else.

Coste, who primarily played catcher during his professional baseball career, including a World Series championship with the Philadelphia Phillies, said he is demanding of the catchers he manages because of his playing background.

Kelly welcomes Coste’s guidance.

He’s been a big influence on me and sometimes he’s been hard on me, said Kelly, whose godfather is former Major League player John Smoltz. I appreciate that encouragement and that’s how I view it as encouragement.