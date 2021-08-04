South Carolina Football: Ranking of Each Position Group





South Carolina Football’s inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer is just a month away, opening week on September 4 at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks take on Eastern Illinois in that opener, and they have just four weeks left to prepare for the 2021 campaign. Fall training kicks off this month and coaches are doing their final run-through to see which position groups will be the strengths and which ones should show clear improvements in the coming weeks. All in all, the Gamecocks give back about 57% of their production on offense, while losing a ton of contributors on the defensive side of the ball. The latest additions to the recruiting class and transfer portal will do their best to fill in the gaps, but there are certainly question marks. However, there are also strengths. Most notable is the return of Kevin Harris. He is the SEC’s top returning rusher, averaging more than 113 yards per game last year. Also back are Nick Muse, who racked up 30 receptions in 2020 from his tight finishing position, as well as a strong offensive front. Let’s take a look at where each position group stacks up against the rest of the roster, starting with the team’s most proven unit. RB South Carolina is reclaiming 86% of its rush production from last year, including SEC rush champ Kevin Harris. Harris ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore, and could find himself in the conference’s Player of the Year list with another breakout season. ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos also return after a combination of 158 yards on 34 carries. Both will play a part in the rotation, and white could make a name for himself by catching the ball from the backfield as well. Gamecock fans will soon get to see the highly anticipated debut of MarShawn Lloyd with five star file. Lloyd competed for the starting role as a freshman before an ACL offseason tear ended his season before it started. Now he is back at full strength and wants to make an immediate impression. This group enters the year at the top of the list and is likely to finish there as well.

