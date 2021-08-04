Dutch hockey women call GB ‘arrogant’ after beating with 5-1





The Dutch national team celebrates a goal during the women’s semi-final against Great Britain at the Oi Stadium. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) The Netherlands’ top female hockey stars labeled their British rivals “arrogant” after beating them 5-1 on Wednesday, saying the British Olympic gold victory over them in 2016 was “pure luck”. The convincing victory over Team GB at the Oi Stadium means that the Dutch number 1 in the world has reached their fifth consecutive Olympic final. Since their Olympic final in Rio five years ago, the Dutch have played more than 100 games and lost only two competitive internationals. They are now 45 games unbeaten after their dismantling of Great Britain, who will play for bronze next Friday. Alyson Annan’s side largely followed their advice after Rio, instead reacting to their anger on the pitch. Watch: What inspired hockey player Georgie Twigg to become an Olympic athlete? Great Britain takes the 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands, which means it has won a bronze medal match. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) However, some players took offense at Team GB’s comments ahead of the semi-finals that the famous shoot-out defeat would still be in the back of the Dutch team’s mind. They may say it hurts us, but that just gave me energy, Margot van Geffen, who played in Rio and shone in their last win, told hockey.nl, the official website of the Dutch hockey federation. I can remember many quarterfinals, semifinals and other tournaments where we humiliated them. Take the European Championship in 2019, for example, in which we went 8-0 . won [against England]. That hurts too, don’t you think? You also see today: it was pure luck what they laid down in Rio. It’s great that they sent them home like this today. Team GB players take their 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the Tokyo semi-final. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Meanwhile, Eva de Goede, the current Dutch captain, also weighed in on their r. I think everyone had their own personal reason why we wanted to beat them so badly,” admitted De Goede. We feel like those girls always have a lot of bravado, almost arrogant. We really wanted to show today that they certainly don’t come near us. I’m glad we were able to play our own game and take them all out. Team GB female players celebrate a memorable gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Reuters/Matthew Childs) After their amazing shoot-out win against Spain in the quarter-finals, Team GB will now face either India or Argentina as they try to win a third consecutive medal at the Olympics after taking the bronze in London 2012. Story continues After the Dutch defeat, goalkeeper Maddie Hinch said: “We can still be proud. We didn’t become a bad team after one game and we are still going to fight for this bronze medal, which we would be incredibly proud of if we come with it away.” Watch: The New Olympic Sport of Breakdance Explained

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ph.news.yahoo.com/tokyo-olympics-dutch-gb-hockey-102324492.html

