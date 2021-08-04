Italy win shocking gold in team pursuit, Jason Kenny struggles in individual sprint | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Italy’s golden streak of sporting success continued in track cycling in Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, as British Olympic legend Jason Kenny checked the pace in the opening rounds of the men’s individual sprint.

In the only final of the day at the Izu Velodrome, Italy broke the men’s team pursuit world record by beating a stunned Denmark. The Danes were much loved after winning the world title in 2020 and breaking the Olympic record in qualifying this week. But led by world road time trial champion Filippo Ganna, the son of a former Italian Olympic canoeist, the Italians held their own against Denmark before beating them in the final round.

After 1,000 meters, the teams were within three tenths of a second and halfway through two tenths of a second. The Italians then slumped over the penultimate kilometer for nearly a second, before rushing home to beat the Danes by the narrowest margins. The Italian world record of 3min 42,032sec is more than eight seconds faster than the pace at which Great Britain won gold in Rio five years ago (a world record at the time).

After Italy’s win at Euro 2020 and double gold medals on Sunday in the men’s 100m sprint and high jump, the success of the team pursuit continued a glorious summer for the country. In a scene eerily reminiscent of pre-pandemic competition, one of the Italian riders lifted his bike in the air in front of a small Japanese crowd at the velodrome and pumped it up triumphantly. The applause that resounded was a reminder of what could have been for these unorthodox Games.

We are so happy with this gold medal, said Francesco Lamon. This is a big, big gift for the whole group because it’s been five years since we started working on this, so we’re so happy. We have a beautiful, beautiful team as a family. So for me and for us it’s an honor to be part of this group.

Australia beat New Zealand in the bronze medal race, a remarkable recovery after the Australians’ team pursuit campaign was derailed Monday with a broken steering wheel that sent Alex Porter to the ground.

In other actions on day three, Kenny admitted he may not have the speed to be on the podium in the men’s individual sprint. Britain’s most successful Olympian after his silver team sprint on Tuesday was off pace 24 hours later. He finished eighth overall in the 200m qualifying stage before narrowly beating Malaysian Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and local hopeful Yuta Wakimoto in the opening rounds.

Jason Kenny admitted he struggled during the early stages of the men’s individual sprint. Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

I’ve had a little trouble recovering after yesterday, Kenny said. It is clear that by qualifying in eighth you are also in the middle of it. I just felt like every ride was a final and rode it as my last.

Kenny said his teammate Jack Carlin had the best chance of progressing to the finals. Jacks really strong, he’s in a really good position, Kenny said. He is certainly our best chance. Obviously the Dutch guys are a bit quicker quickly but I think Jack may have an edge in racing.

From my point of view, I’m just going to keep throwing some stuff out, playing a bit of a supporting role I guess. Every person I take out brings us one place closer to the stage.

Carlin qualified third behind the Dutch duo Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen. But the Scot was undisturbed in the early rounds and will be a strong contender if he can continue his march into the medal rounds on Thursday.

So far, so good, said Carlin. It was nice to put some time on the board. I’ve shown a little bit of signs in training that my flying stuff and my individual stuff has picked up a bit. It was nice to finally be able to show today that it blows the cobwebs away.

The fallout from a grueling second day of track action on Tuesday, with official complaints and a nasty crash, continued. In the team pursuit motos, Danish rider Frederik Madsen defeated Briton Charlie Tanfield in the race that would determine which team would advance to the gold medal run against Italy. In the end, Denmark was awarded the win and Great Britain were relegated to seventh on stage eight, which they won.