Four key cricketers miss senior UTCA men’s trials in Chandigarh | Cricket News





CHANDIGARH: Four key players from Chandigarh’s senior men’s team missed the pre-season trials conducted by the UT Cricket Association in three stages at two locations in the Tricity.

Veteran all-rounder Bipul Sharma, and his spin twin Gurinder Singh, along with middle-order batsman Ankit Kaushik and medium pacer Jaskaran Buttar missed the trials, which were conducted on Tuesday under the supervision of UTCA – Operations Manager Manjit Singh. All three selectors – Sanjay Dhull, Vineet Jain and Gurendra Singh were also present on the occasion.

While Gurinder plays in England, Jaskaran practices in Canada, and Ankit and Bipul are in the US playing for their respective sides. However, the quartet does not have to participate in the tests and is expected to be automatically included in the team.

All four players have been given permission by the UTCA to play cricket overseas as it has been difficult to play in the country given the second wave of the Covid-19 situation. But there was one condition when the permission was granted, we wanted them to update us regularly on their performances for their respective sides, Manjit Singh told TOI.

All four are established players and are in touch with us.

Manjit went on to say that the UTCA wanted to keep their teams ready for the upcoming season, and despite the monsoon affecting the smooth running of the trials, they are trying to get the best possible combinations.

Since the BCCI announced the itinerary for the domestic season a few weeks ago, it was very difficult to conduct the trials during the monsoon. So the UTCA decided to keep it in phases, we did the first phase last month, but the rain forced us to change the location, he said.

The trials were conducted in three phases with the first phase of the trials being held on July 10 at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16. Due to poor weather conditions, the trials had to be postponed to Tuesday with the remaining two phases being conducted earlier. and after lunch. The second and third stages were held at the Tricity Indoor Cricket Academy, Peermuchalla in Zirakpur.

Sanjay Tandon, president of UTCA, said there were about 120 applications for the senior team trials and everyone was invited to showcase their talent. During the trials, 97 players showed up. The tests for all categories of girls will be held on Wednesday, after which the tests for the other categories of boys would be announced.

Coaches, appointments for support staff next week

The UTCA has nearly finalized its coach and support staff candidates, including a new set of selectors, and could likely announce them next week. TOI had reported on July 11 that the UTCA had invited new applications for its support staff, including coaches and selection panel.

It is in the final phase, we will probably make the arrangements next week. It will help build the team composition and the new roster of selectors and coaches will have enough time to master their new roles before the start of the season, Singh said.

This time, the BCCI has announced the domestic schedule with the Ranji Trophy returning to the route, after the tournament was canceled last season due to the pandemic. In addition to the traditional four-day meet, the board will also conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, the Vijay Hazare One Day Except Women’s One Day Competition, Women’s One Day Trophy and Women’s T-20 Competition along with the junior tournaments.

In the truncated 2020-21 domestic season, Chandigarh’s men’s team played the Vijay Hazare one-day matches early this year. The Manan Vohra-led team, placed in the Elite Group for the first time in the 50-over games, narrowly missed the knockout stage with a second-place finish in their group.

In January, the Chandigarh team had played the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, where luck again eluded them as they narrowly missed the knockout cut despite winning four consecutive games after their opener was washed out.

Meanwhile, with the women’s one-day competition in September kicking off the season, the Chandigarh girls are also fine-tuning their skills and eager to get right in the middle of the action after being in since the senior women’s one-day in March due to the second wave of the pandemic.

