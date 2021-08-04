Sports
2021 Fantasy Football RB Consistency Ratings: Find Potential Sleepers, Busts in Declining Rankings
Most fantasy football leagues have weekly matches. For better or worse, it’s what we’re all used to and how most of us prefer to play. Having consistently solid producers is the ultimate luxury in H2H competitions, but most fantasy owners struggle to incorporate consistency into their rankings or concept day decisions. As great as it is to have RBs who can get 150 yards and three TDs every Sunday, it’s just as frustrating when your running back scores more than 20 points one week and five the next. No one wants to have one of the top scoring teams and miss the playoffs, but it seems to happen every year.
We can all accept that “luck” is part of the equation for fantasy football success. Injuries, bad weather, difficult matchups and now concerns about COVID are all variables that can affect fantasy teams. You can only do so much when they strike. However, you do have some control over your team’s consistency if you target the right players.
past to BigGuyFantasySports.com, we have what we call the ‘link report’. There you can calculate the “Linking Factor” (CF) that a player must exceed each week to earn a “Linking Game” in your league based on the number of teams and the scoring format. For example, in 12-team PPR formats, a running back must earn more than 11 fantasy points each week to earn a “matching game”.
We refer to a player’s consistency as his “Clutch Rating” (CR). A very consistent player has a CR of more than 70 percent. The elite fantasy studs will normally be in the 80-90 percent range.
Every season we look for underrated players who were consistent and important to the success of a fantasy team. They may not have scored the most total points, but they also didn’t put down many complete duds. Conversely, I look for overrated players based on their lackof consistency. Here’s a sneak peek at my top-24 consistency-based rankings for RBs heading into the 2021 season.
2021 Fantasy RB Consistency Ratings, Rankings
|ranking
|Low
|sublayer
|Player
|Team
|1
|RB1
|A
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|2
|RB1
|A
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|3
|RB1
|A
|Alvin Kamara
|NEW
|4
|RB1
|B
|Ezekiel Elliott
|BY
|5
|RB1
|B
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|6
|RB1
|B
|Aaron Jones
|NL
|7
|RB1
|B
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|8
|RB1
|B
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|9
|RB1
|B
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|10
|RB1
|B
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|11
|RB1
|B
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|12
|RB1
|B
|David Montgomery
|TO SPEND
|13
|RB2
|A
|JK Dobbins
|BALL
|14
|RB2
|A
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|15
|RB2
|B
|Antonio Gibson
|USED TO BE
|16
|RB2
|B
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|17
|RB2
|B
|Miles Sanders
|PHIA
|18
|RB2
|B
|Joe Mixon
|GIN
|19
|RB2
|B
|D’Andre Swift
|THE
|20
|RB2
|B
|James Robinson
|JAX
|21
|RB2
|B
|Myles Gaskin
|MINE
|22
|RB2
|B
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|23
|RB2
|B
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|24
|RB2
|B
|Darrell Henderson
|THE
A ranking of RB1A means these ridges are expected to achieve a CR of more than 80 percent this year. Currently, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are ranked at that level. The remaining nine Tier-1 running backs are all ranked RB1B, meaning they are expected to exceed a 70 percent CR. The backs higher up the list, such as Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, are expected to earn much more than 70 percent, but are unlikely to top 80 percent. The lower-ranked RBs could certainly exceed a 70 percent CR, but we think they’re less likely to do that.
The RB2A backs are currently JKDobbins and Chris Carson. They have question marks (caring for injuries, carry distribution, etc.), but both have the talent and track record that give me confidence that they can hit 65-70 percent CR this season.
Let’s take a look at some of these running backs and see which ones are undervalued or overvalued based on their current ADPs.
Underrated: JK Dobbins, Ravens
Dobbins ruined Mark Ingram’s fantasy value last year, but for the season his 53 percent CR isn’t looking great. However, when Dobbins got 10 or more touches in a game — something he should be getting every week this year — he had an 88 percent CR. I ranked him just outside the top tier at RB13, but he could definitely finish above that. His current ADP is RB16 so make sure you grab him when you RB2 and maybe get RB1 value out of him.
Overrated:Joe Mixon, Bengal
Just when Cincy gets a real quarterback, Mixon gets hurt and misses 10 games. The good news is that he was pretty consistent in those six games, with a CR of 67 percent. However, his current ADP is RB13/Round 2. I based him on RB18 from previous seasons. He is good value as a late RB2, but he has always been drafted as a borderline top-12 back despite never having performed at that level.
Ultimately, trying to find consistency would be part of your fantasy design preparation every year. The total points are great, but if a player can’t consistently generate them, you might still miss the playoffs after a season of big wins and even bigger losses.
To get more consistency reports for your draft preparation, go to Amazon and get the award-winning 2021 Fantasy Football Consistency Guide. You can also follow me on Twitter @bob_lung.
miss the 2021 Fantasy Football Expo on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Canton, Ohio! Go to The Fantasy Football Expo for tickets!
