Gujarat Diamond Baron Promises Home, Car If Indian Women’s Hockey Team Wins Medal





“Our girls are making history with every move in Tokyo 2020,” Savji Dholakia tweeted. (Credits: Twitter/@SavjiDholakia) “I was inspired by Mirabai Chanu and saw how women from our country make huge leaps,” says Savji Dholakia. News18.com

Last updated: 04 August 2021, 15:32 IS

04 August 2021, 15:32 IS FOLLOW US ON:

Gujarat diamond baron Savji Dholakia announced on Tuesday that the Hari Krishna Group will give a house or new car worth Rs 11 lakh to the members of the Indian women’s hockey team, which is playing at the Tokyo Olympics. Dholakia said it was an attempt to boost players’ morale. When the team takes home a medal, the group decided to award other members (who already own a home) a “brand new car worth Rs 5 lakhs”. “Our girls are making history with every move in Tokyo 2020. They made it to the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time, beating Australia,” the diamond lord wrote on Twitter. “I was inspired by Mirabai Chanu and saw how women from our country make huge leaps. Chanu lives in a simple house but won the medal. I want to make this announcement to allocate Rs 11 lakh to those who do not have a home and Rs five lakh to those who do not have a car. I’m making this announcement to help boost the morale of our women’s hockey team members for today’s game,” he wrote on Twitter. The group has also decided to award others (who have a home) a brand new car worth Rs 5 lakhs if the team takes home a medal. Our girls make history with every move in Tokyo 2020. For the first time in the Olympics semifinals, beat Australia.— Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021 India will play its first-ever semi-final in women’s hockey at the pinnacle of sport, after beating Australia 1-0 in the quarter-final of the Olympic Games. The Indian women’s hockey team will face Argentina in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympics. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan. India sealed its spot in the semi-finals by beating Australia 1-0. India’s women’s hockey team set a milestone at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday when they made a huge surprise with a 1-0 win over Australia. With the win, they reached the semifinals of the Olympic Games for the first time. The teams defense and goalkeeper Savita Punia stood upright to deny the mighty Australians as luck went India’s way too. A brilliant drag from Gurjit Kaur from a penalty corner in the second quarter finally made all the difference in the historic game. Indians celebrated this Chak De moment with tremendous zeal as Indian women continued to make the country proud in Tokyo. After the win, midfielder Monika Malik said the team knew they had to step up and this was a great day for Indian hockey. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/gujarat-diamond-baron-promises-house-car-if-indian-womens-hockey-team-wins-medal-4044509.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos