Sports
ARIO Launches Cricket-Based Digital Collectibles Platform
Singapore-based tech company Rario has announced it will launch the world’s first and foremost cricket-based digital collectibles on August 15. Founded by Indian founders Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, the fan-focused platform allows users to own a verifiable, genuine copy of art from the world of cricket in an easy and seamless way. This can be in the form of an image, video or audio. The technology is still in its infancy, but has since been adopted in the sports industry. Fans hungry for a “moment” of their stars today can get an official version of the same. NBA, MLB, FIFA and F1 have already taken the first steps in this direction. Some of the rare collectibles on these platforms are highly sought after, leading to fiery activity on their respective portals.
In addition to releasing digital collectibles, the platform will also create multiple engagement opportunities such as games and a marketplace where fans can trade their assets. Rario is already an officially licensed partner of Lanka Premier League and Caribbean Premier League and is at an advanced stage of negotiation with multiple leagues and cricket boards. Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan, Faff du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are some of the stars who signed up to Rario.
Ankit Wadhwa, Rariosaid founder and CEO, announced the beta release of the brand new platform. We conceptualized Rario with a unique mission to democratize cricket fandom in different countries. We live in a mobile-first world and all of our interactions are primarily digital; we play, work, find love, talk, collaborate, buy, sell and help each other online, but fandom is still mostly offline. Rario wants to change that. We’re here to make the digital collecting revolution accessible to every fan. With Rario, we let cricket enthusiasts unleash their passion and own their fandom in an easy, seamless and hassle-free way.
Ankit further added, digital collectibles are rapidly transforming the way users interact with digital content. While content still remains in charge, modern technology has enabled users to make the leap from content viewers to content ownership. Cricket fans in the country have never before had the chance to make a unique claim to their favorite moments in the sport in a tangible format. With Rario, fans can do just that.
With an ever-growing cricket fandom, Rario has taken the plunge to offer these official collectibles for cricket moments that invite cricket lovers. It is an inclusive platform that allows young fans as well as professionals and entrepreneurs to experience a unique form of microsports assets and participate as a community.
To commemorate the official launch of Rario’s Indian legend and Rario Ambassador ZaheerKhansaid, Rario will give cricket fans the chance to engage with the sport like never before. It gives fans the opportunity to engage more deeply and personally with the sport, essentially allowing fans to own the piece of cricket history they want. This is great for the game and it also allows cricket fandom to develop in new and innovative ways.
Indian women’s team batter Smriti Mandhana also expressed her enthusiasm following her partnership with Rario. She said: “Rario brings out a unique infusion of cricket and modern technology that will have a major impact on the way fans connect with the game. I have a strong feeling that the digital collectibles revolution is changing the pulse of the modern cricket fan.” identifies and gives them a platform to express their fandom and share it with the community, I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey with Rario.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please contact us at: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/rario-launches-cricket-based-digital-collectibles-platform/78193/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]