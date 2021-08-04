ARIO Launches Cricket-Based Digital Collectibles Platform









Singapore-based tech company Rario has announced it will launch the world’s first and foremost cricket-based digital collectibles on August 15. Founded by Indian founders Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, the fan-focused platform allows users to own a verifiable, genuine copy of art from the world of cricket in an easy and seamless way. This can be in the form of an image, video or audio. The technology is still in its infancy, but has since been adopted in the sports industry. Fans hungry for a “moment” of their stars today can get an official version of the same. NBA, MLB, FIFA and F1 have already taken the first steps in this direction. Some of the rare collectibles on these platforms are highly sought after, leading to fiery activity on their respective portals. In addition to releasing digital collectibles, the platform will also create multiple engagement opportunities such as games and a marketplace where fans can trade their assets. Rario is already an officially licensed partner of Lanka Premier League and Caribbean Premier League and is at an advanced stage of negotiation with multiple leagues and cricket boards. Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan, Faff du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo are some of the stars who signed up to Rario. Ankit Wadhwa, Rariosaid founder and CEO, announced the beta release of the brand new platform. We conceptualized Rario with a unique mission to democratize cricket fandom in different countries. We live in a mobile-first world and all of our interactions are primarily digital; we play, work, find love, talk, collaborate, buy, sell and help each other online, but fandom is still mostly offline. Rario wants to change that. We’re here to make the digital collecting revolution accessible to every fan. With Rario, we let cricket enthusiasts unleash their passion and own their fandom in an easy, seamless and hassle-free way. Ankit further added, digital collectibles are rapidly transforming the way users interact with digital content. While content still remains in charge, modern technology has enabled users to make the leap from content viewers to content ownership. Cricket fans in the country have never before had the chance to make a unique claim to their favorite moments in the sport in a tangible format. With Rario, fans can do just that. With an ever-growing cricket fandom, Rario has taken the plunge to offer these official collectibles for cricket moments that invite cricket lovers. It is an inclusive platform that allows young fans as well as professionals and entrepreneurs to experience a unique form of microsports assets and participate as a community. To commemorate the official launch of Rario’s Indian legend and Rario Ambassador ZaheerKhansaid, Rario will give cricket fans the chance to engage with the sport like never before. It gives fans the opportunity to engage more deeply and personally with the sport, essentially allowing fans to own the piece of cricket history they want. This is great for the game and it also allows cricket fandom to develop in new and innovative ways. Indian women’s team batter Smriti Mandhana also expressed her enthusiasm following her partnership with Rario. She said: “Rario brings out a unique infusion of cricket and modern technology that will have a major impact on the way fans connect with the game. I have a strong feeling that the digital collectibles revolution is changing the pulse of the modern cricket fan.” identifies and gives them a platform to express their fandom and share it with the community, I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey with Rario. If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please contact us at: [email protected]

