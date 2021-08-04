Lee’s Summit junior assists at The Clash youth soccer tournament





When Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee asked for volunteers for The Clash, a soccer tournament featuring 105 teams from 13 states, the first Broncos player to answer the call was junior offensive lineman Cayden Green. However, one of the country’s most recruited underclass men could only work on Fridays and Sundays. “He said to me, ‘Coach, I wish I could work all three days, but I’m visiting LSU on Saturday.’ I told him that was fine,” Mozee said with a chuckle. “That couldn’t happen to a better young man or a better family. He goes to LSU and was offered a scholarship, and he’s only two years older than some of the kids in The Clash. play.’ Green is now used to the fast-paced life as more than 20 DivisionI powerhouses have offered him scholarships, but helping his coach was a priority last weekend. “On Fridays, I came to school at 8 or 8:30 a.m. and helped set dinner,” Green said. “Then I shot a lot of videos of the matches in the afternoon to use as the tournament highlight video. Lake:Lee’s Summit North football’s Cayden Green sees top recruit status as ‘a blessing’ “Then I left around 5:30 and left later that evening to go to LSU. It was a great but short trip and I came home on Sunday and worked the chain crew for a few games and helped clean up when it was all over.” When asked about Mozee’s comment about his age, Green chuckled. “I’m not going to lie, it’s a little crazy, but good crazy,” Green, a polite and respectful young man Mozee said, “is easy to applaud and support.” I am lucky to have such wonderful parents and coaches and to attend an amazing school like Lee’s Summit North. When Coach asked for volunteers, I wanted to do everything I could to help.” The Clash drew teams from as far afield as Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and California. “This was our second annual tournament as we couldn’t have it last year because of COVID,” explains Mozee. “But all of our guys worked at the camp, interacted with players and coaches from all over the country, and they’ve done a great job representing our community and our school.” The teams had players ages 6 to 14, and the U11 Kansas City Outlaws won their class. “People ask why we’re doing this, why we’re working so hard to get it all done, and I ask, ‘Why not? Mozee said. It’s a great tournament for teams from all over the country, and the local teams can join in. home and compete against the best and not have to travel to California, Texas or Florida to play in a top tournament.” Lake:Blue Springs graduate Darrius Shepherd tries to earn ‘dream spot’ on Kansas City Chiefs list “Two years ago we had 72 teams in the first Clash and 105 this year, so we’re doing something right. We’re putting on a good, competitive tournament, and I’m telling you, there’s a lot of good young talent out there,” said Moses. “It’s a great fundraiser for our football program, its great exposure to local kids and kids from all over the country, and it helps create a way for our boys to give back by working on the chains, it manage scoreboard, clean up or just be there.if anyone had a question. “I was proud of our boys, all our boys. Now, they didn’t all leave to go to LSU, but when Cayden said he would be back on Sunday to help, I knew he would. And there was He dealt with the chains and cleaning up when it was all over. It was just an amazing experience for everyone.”

