India looks to end long wait for hockey medal with victory against Germany at Tokyo Olympics
This is about so much more than a bronze medal.
On the one hand, you have India — the original royalty of (men’s) hockey at the Olympics. Not many people will remember watching India dismantle Germany in the 8-1 final of the 1936 Berlin Games, but you’ve probably heard of the urban legend surrounding Dhyan Chand’s four goals and the improbable offer that would have followed.
Germany is in any case the new kings of the men’s circuit at the Games. Replace 90 minutes with 70 minutes in the quote attributed to Gary Lineker, about 22 men chasing a ball and in the end Germany always wins, and you get the hockey version that has been doing the rounds at the Olympics for a long time.
This will be as much about holding your nerves as anything else.
main storylines
If Tokyo is indeed the revival of Indian hockey, then the men to win their first medal in 41 years would be a good start. India is third in the world and has played just like that — they’ve just slipped against Australia and Belgium, the only two teams ahead of them. They played well for at least a quarter of their semi-final – a great penalty corner (PC) conversion by Harmanpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh opened his account with a sharp take, spin and reverse shoot that would have made any legend of the sport proud . The 5-2 deficit stroked Belgium a bit, as India was level in the game until the last 11 minutes.
Germany sputtered a little more than you might expect, losing to Belgium and South Africa in their group stages, but wedged in there was a 5-1 thrashing of Great Britain. Striker Florian Fuchs, who scored a hat-trick in that match, also scored one in a 5-2 slump of India in London 2012 when he, defender Martin Haner and midfielder (and now captain) Tobias Hauke of the current team took their leave. last won. gold. However, they played a good semi-final against Australia and stayed in the match until the very end. Like India, the last goal in their 3-1 defeat was conceded after the keeper was taken away.
Where will the match be won?
In the semi-final, India coach Graham Reid briefly won the tactical battle with counterpart Shane McLeod, but the shrewd New Zealander quickly switched to a half-court press and gave India more possession as his team fell behind. Defensive channels were tough to pass, and with their short corner exponents in good form, Belgium judiciously went for the carotid artery every time they got into scoring positions by winning PCs.
Kais Al Saadi’s team is expected to play a similar pattern: in good shape and looking for forwards like Fuchs, Christopher Ruhr and Niklas Wellen to put pressure on the Indian defence. Reid had benched veteran defender Birendra Lakra and young attacking midfielder Simranjeet Singh in the semi-finals, opting for the youth (and short-turning ability) of Varun Kumar and Lalit Upadhyay up front. With a team like Germany, Lakra can return to reinforce the rear.
Players to watch out for
Moments of indiscipline have been avoided Manpreet Singh to have really left a mark on this tournament so far. In the quarter final win against Great Britain, he was shown yellow for a tackle within the 25 meter circle. In the fourth quarter against Belgium he got green with a 2-2 score. India needs their captain for a full game of ruthless work, distribution and composure.
If Belgium had Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert and Tom Boon, Germany is blessed with Lukas Windfeder, Haner and Ruhr as reliable high quality drag flickers. Windfeder’s six goals are only surpassed by Australian Blake Govers (seven) and Hendrickx, who has made his way to 14. It promises to be a busy day for Amit Rohidas as rusher, and PR Sreejesh as goalkeeper, and the match result could even boil to how many PCs are converted on both sides.
numbers game
Competitions at the Olympics are split equally between India and Germany. In 12 matches, India has taken four wins, as has Germany, although three of Germany’s wins have been in the last four encounters. Germany won 2-1 in the Rio group stage five years ago, with Ruhr scoring the winner after Rupinder Pal Singh overturned a Wellen goal.
The last medal match between these teams was also a bronze medal match in Mexico City 53 years ago. India won that match against the former West Germany 2-1. Incidentally, they had also defeated the Germans 2-1 in the group, where they also defeated East Germany 1-0. The result against East Germany is not counted in the statistics above.
The last major FIH event where they faced each other was the World League final in Bhubaneswar, also a bronze medal match. Germany, with a shortage of fit players, drafted their reserve goalkeeper as striker and he scored in an eventual 2-1 win for India.
Germany was supposed to host India in Hamburg in May 2020 for two Pro League matches, but those were postponed indefinitely. India toured Krefeld, Germany in March this year, playing friendlies with Germany and Great Britain. They defeated Germany 6-1 in the first game and drew 1-1 in the second.
Whoever wins this match will also have an edge in terms of total medals won in men’s hockey at the Olympics. Both India and Germany currently have 11, although India’s eight gold points place them well ahead of Germany (four). Australia, which currently has nine medals with the Netherlands, will definitely take a lead after their final on Thursday.
