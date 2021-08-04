India looks to end long wait for hockey medal with victory against Germany at Tokyo Olympics

This is about so much more than a bronze medal.

On the one hand, you have India — the original royalty of (men’s) hockey at the Olympics. Not many people will remember watching India dismantle Germany in the 8-1 final of the 1936 Berlin Games, but you’ve probably heard of the urban legend surrounding Dhyan Chand’s four goals and the improbable offer that would have followed.

Wednesday updates | Main dates | Athletes | medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results

Germany is in any case the new kings of the men’s circuit at the Games. Replace 90 minutes with 70 minutes in the quote attributed to Gary Lineker, about 22 men chasing a ball and in the end Germany always wins, and you get the hockey version that has been doing the rounds at the Olympics for a long time.

This will be as much about holding your nerves as anything else.

2 Related

main storylines

If Tokyo is indeed the revival of Indian hockey, then the men to win their first medal in 41 years would be a good start. India is third in the world and has played just like that — they’ve just slipped against Australia and Belgium, the only two teams ahead of them. They played well for at least a quarter of their semi-final – a great penalty corner (PC) conversion by Harmanpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh opened his account with a sharp take, spin and reverse shoot that would have made any legend of the sport proud . The 5-2 deficit stroked Belgium a bit, as India was level in the game until the last 11 minutes.

Germany sputtered a little more than you might expect, losing to Belgium and South Africa in their group stages, but wedged in there was a 5-1 thrashing of Great Britain. Striker Florian Fuchs, who scored a hat-trick in that match, also scored one in a 5-2 slump of India in London 2012 when he, defender Martin Haner and midfielder (and now captain) Tobias Hauke ​​of the current team took their leave. last won. gold. However, they played a good semi-final against Australia and stayed in the match until the very end. Like India, the last goal in their 3-1 defeat was conceded after the keeper was taken away.

Harmanpreet Singh (C) celebrates after his goal against Belgium in the semi-final. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Where will the match be won?

In the semi-final, India coach Graham Reid briefly won the tactical battle with counterpart Shane McLeod, but the shrewd New Zealander quickly switched to a half-court press and gave India more possession as his team fell behind. Defensive channels were tough to pass, and with their short corner exponents in good form, Belgium judiciously went for the carotid artery every time they got into scoring positions by winning PCs.

Kais Al Saadi’s team is expected to play a similar pattern: in good shape and looking for forwards like Fuchs, Christopher Ruhr and Niklas Wellen to put pressure on the Indian defence. Reid had benched veteran defender Birendra Lakra and young attacking midfielder Simranjeet Singh in the semi-finals, opting for the youth (and short-turning ability) of Varun Kumar and Lalit Upadhyay up front. With a team like Germany, Lakra can return to reinforce the rear.

Players to watch out for

Moments of indiscipline have been avoided Manpreet Singh to have really left a mark on this tournament so far. In the quarter final win against Great Britain, he was shown yellow for a tackle within the 25 meter circle. In the fourth quarter against Belgium he got green with a 2-2 score. India needs their captain for a full game of ruthless work, distribution and composure.

If Belgium had Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert and Tom Boon, Germany is blessed with Lukas Windfeder, Haner and Ruhr as reliable high quality drag flickers. Windfeder’s six goals are only surpassed by Australian Blake Govers (seven) and Hendrickx, who has made his way to 14. It promises to be a busy day for Amit Rohidas as rusher, and PR Sreejesh as goalkeeper, and the match result could even boil to how many PCs are converted on both sides.

India needs captain Manpreet Singh in his A-match against Germany. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

numbers game