Wade ready for summer in UK after county deal signing





Matthew Wade has signed a county deal that sees him trade for Worcestershire in all three formats next year. The Australian wicketkeeper batter has been recruited primarily as a batsman and is expected to be deployed in the top five until the 2022 season. The 33-year-old has previously only featured in the English T20 competition for Birmingham Bears, and Worcestershire expects Wade to spend the entire 2022 season in the UK with his young family. “I’m really looking forward to joining what is an exciting group of players in Worcestershire for next season,” Wade, who currently captains Australia T20 on their Bangladesh tour, said in a statement released by Worcestershire. “I have always wanted to experience the challenge of a full season of County Cricket and I seized the opportunity to join Worcestershire as soon as it came along. “New Road is one of the world’s most recognizable cricket grounds and I was thrilled to play there as part of the Ashes tour in 2019. “I can’t wait to get started.” Worcestershire cricket steering committee chairman Paul Pridgeon said catching the Australian’s signature was “a signal of intent” from the club, who hope to draw on Wade’s experience with the bat and as a leader to promote their young talent. help develop. Wade enjoyed success on British soil during the 2019 Ashes when he hit Test Centuries at Edgbaston and The Oval. “He’s a real batter in red-ball cricket and a dangerous striker in white-ball cricket,” said Pridgeon. “We think he will add a lot to our group and be especially useful for the young players. “He’s a real winner, he knows how to win, and we think that will reflect on some young guys and be good for their development. “Matthew also has a lot of captaincy experience, which will undoubtedly come in handy with Joe Leach, Ben Cox and Jake Libby and people like that. “He’s taking his wife and kids with him. He says he’s looking forward to the experience of being part of a club during those six months. “We are aware that we needed something at the top of the order to ignite. “He gives us a lot in all three competitions and it is a sign of our intention to try and keep improving.”

