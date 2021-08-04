Dodgers reportedly sign LHP Cole Hamels for the rest of 2021

The Dodgers’ quest to start pitching continues unabated, with the latest signing, 37-year-old southpaw Cole Hamels, who has reportedly signed, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Hamels Signed a Major League Deal That Will Pay Him $1 Million per Buster Olney of ESPN. Both Bob Nightengale at USA Today and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic say Hamels will get an additional $200,000 per start.

The Dodgers have not announced the deal yet and will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add Hamels.

Hamels only made one start with the Braves in 2020, Starting the truncated season on the injured list with triceps tendonitis, then get shut down in September with left shoulder fatigue. He threw 3 innings last year, after averaging 30 starts and 192 innings in the previous 14 seasons, never less than 23 starts in one season.

After not signing with any team this season, Hamels held a training session in Texas on July 16, featuring: the Dodgers among the reported 20 teams present.

It is unclear when exactly Hamels would be ready to join the team, but DiGiovanna reportsAccording to the source, Hamels will report to the teams’ spring training complex in Arizona to build his arm strength before joining the Dodgers.

While it’s reasonable to wonder what exactly Hamels left in the tank, given that he hasn’t pitched regularly for nearly two years, the Dodgers need all the help they can get from the pitching staff.

They have four starting pitchers on the active roster, including David Price, as does Hamels, a veteran career starter who has barely pitched since 2019 and pitched in the bullpen for the first three months of this season and only once exceeded four innings this season has played.

Clayton Kershaw last pitched on July 3 and is currently on the left forearm/elbow injury list. Kershaw’s planned simulated game in Arizona on Sunday, the final step to his return to the rotation, was scrapped after Kershaw experienced increased pain in his arms. The Dodgers want that pain to go away before they give Kershaw space to throw.

With Clayton, I think he’s just going through the training room, with our medical guys, our strength and conditioning, keeping his body in order, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. I don’t really know, I can’t even talk to where he is in his casting progression.

Wanting to make sure Kershaw is ready for October, the Dodgers don’t want to rush things, but soon they’ll need someone to fill some innings to get there.

Dodgers available starting pitchers Pitcher Age IP since 2020 Last start Pitcher Age IP since 2020 Last start Walker Buehler 26 203 Aug 3, 2021 Max Scherzer 36 178 July 29, 2021 Julio Uras 24 207 Aug 1, 2021 David Price 35 45 July 29, 2021 Clayton Kershaw* 33 195 July 3, 2021 Danny Duffy* 32 117 July 16, 2021 Tony Gonsolin* 26 91 July 30, 2021 Cole Hamels* 37 3 Sep 16. 2020 *on injured list (or, at Hamels, soon) Age is as of June 30, 2021 | IP includes regular season and post season

Danny Duffy, who signed on from the Royals on July 29, is on the injured list with a left abdominal strain, the same condition that kept him sidelined for five weeks earlier this season. His timetable is unclear, but he won’t be ready until the end of August at the earliest, with his role as a starter or reliever may depend on how his rehabilitation progresses.

Tony Gonsolin is also on the injured shoulder list, which also cost him the first two months of the season. Gonsolins may remain on the injured list for a short time, but he has only averaged three and a half innings per start this season, with a running pace four times faster than last season.

Two days off this week and another on Monday will leave the Dodgers a bit of a wait to need a fifth starter, perhaps not until Saturday, August 14 against the Mets in New York City.

The Dodgers endured the course of pitching in July, a month in which relief pitchers threw nearly as many innings (114) as starters (115), an unsustainable bullpen workload for any team, let alone one that took 3 games off the grid. first place in the National League West.

In an effort to avoid more bullpen games at all costs, the Dodgers are leaving no stone unturned. It remains to be seen if Hamels is a solution to that problem, but it’s probably worth taking a kite to see if he can throw reasonably well for four or five innings, even if they have a few more weeks. have to wait to get there.

It is the interim that turns out to be the most turbulent.